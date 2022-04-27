Health

Dutch celebrate 1st King’s Day holiday without Covid restrictions since 2019

The streets of Holland filled with orange-clad revelers on Wednesday in celebration of the King’s Day national holiday in a traditional way — with music and open-air markets — for the first time since 2019 without Covid-19 restrictions.

King Willem-Alexander, who turns 55 on Wednesday, was visiting the city of Maastricht with his family, fulfilling a promise that had been delayed for two years due to the pandemic.

In Amsterdam, where the eve of King’s Day is a celebration comparable to New Year’s Eve, the streets of the historic center were packed with tens of thousands of people since Tuesday.

On King’s Day, “free markets” are set up in most cities, and people build makeshift stalls or roll out rugs to sell goods they no longer want or need for a few cents or euros. Bargains are plentiful.

Amsterdam’s canals were filled with “party boats” with people dancing and listening to music, while in the great Vondelpark, pancakes were sold and children with musical instruments displayed their varied skills.

The festivities traditionally last until late at night, but as the 27th fell on a Wednesday this year, most revelers are expected to return to work on Thursday.

