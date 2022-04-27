Election of directors of Previ became an antechamber of the presidential campaign – 27/04/2022

The largest pension fund in the country, with assets of more than R$230 billion, Previ holds an election with the aroma of a presidential campaign preview. The control of the powerful pension fund of Banco do Brasil employees is at stake. The dispute involves two of the entity’s six executive boards. Depending on the outcome, the PT may secure control of the fund before Lula’s eventual return to the Planalto.

Started on April 18, the election at Previ ends this Friday (29). Around 195,000 employees of Banco do Brasil have voting rights, including active and retired employees. The two main positions in dispute are the directors of Planning and Administration, currently held by Paula Goto and Márcio de Souza. The pair run for re-election with the support of the PT, PCdoB and a union gear from the CUT gathered under the umbrella of Contraf, the National Confederation of Financial Sector Workers.

Three other slates compete. Among them, one that presents itself as a “non-partisan” alternative. It is headed by two women: Cecília Garcez (director Planning) and Lissane Holanda (Director of Administration). One of the campaign mottos of this duo is to prevent PTismo from controlling Previ with a “closed door”, as happened in the governments of Lula and Dilma Rousseff.

Of the six seats on Previ’s executive board, three are appointed by Banco do Brasil and three are elected by employees. In decisions about investments, the president of the fund has the mining vote. Since mid-2021, he has been responsible for the presidency of Previ Daniel Stieler. His arrival was seen as an intervention by the Bolsonaro administration at Previ. Stieler’s choice was endorsed by Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the firstborn of the President of the Republic.

In the event of Lula’s return to the Planalto, Stieler and the other two representatives of Banco do Brasil’s command at Previ would be replaced. Hence the prospect that the PT will once again exercise full control of the fund if they are reelected as representatives of the corporation on the executive board of the entity Paula Goto and Márcio de Souza, PT’s favorites.

In another evidence of the contagion of the presidential succession, the ticket supported by Lula’s supporters uses in the campaign to re-elect its candidates the argument that it would be imperative to build barricades from Previ against a bill put into the oven by Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) .

The draft of Guedes’ proposal provides for the end of the exclusivity of state-owned pension funds over employees of public companies. It authorizes the portability of current beneficiaries of supplementary pension plans such as Previ to any financial institution, including private banks.

Together, state-owned pension funds have an investment portfolio of more than R$550 billion. The largest are employees of Banco do Brasil (Previ), Petrobras (Petros), Caixa (Funcef) and Eletrobras (Real Grandeza).

Under the spotlight, assistants to Paulo Guedes say that the purpose of portability for private banks is to offer participants in state funds the possibility of obtaining better rates of return.

Behind closed doors, members of the economic team admit that the project was conceived as a kind of “vaccine” against the “risk” of the PT regaining control of the funds if Lula prevails at the polls.

Thanks to their billion-dollar portfolios, state-owned funds stand out among the main long-term investors in the country. They are partners in large companies. They appoint representatives to the companies’ boards of directors, influencing management. They can inflate or deflate ventures. They accumulate a history of corruption cases. Under Bolsonaro, they became the target of the centrão’s greed.