Ellen Pompeo Says She Wouldn’t Actually Do One of the Best Scenes on Grey’s Anatomy

In two decades a lot changes in a person’s life, including their acceptance of certain things, and with the star of Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeois no different, so currently, nearly 20 years of playing Meredith Grey, she has stated that she would not do a major scene in the series.

The revelation was made during the most recent episode of his podcast. Tell Me with Ellen Pompeowhere the actress welcomes celebrities to discuss various topics, while she chats with her former co-star Kate Walsh.

Pompeo assured that currently, after so many years making the series and more mature and experienced, she can say that there are some things that she is no longer willing to do, among them moments of the character that cause a lot of anguish in herself.

Speaking of scenes on the show that she wouldn’t do these days, she cited the moment her character’s husband, Derek Shepherd, played by Patrick Dempsey, is shot in the Season 6 finale.

“I don’t think I want to make myself unhappy anymore. Like, you know when you have scenes where you need to, say, when Derek was shot, that’s something I remember, like, very vividly. Sandra and I — I yelled at Sandra Oh, one of the greatest who ever did this — had to scream and cry and freak out 30 times. I couldn’t do that now, you know? I don’t want to!” she stated.

one of the best scenes

The scene mentioned by the star, of course, was not unforgettable only for her and Sandra Oh, since in addition to having great importance in the plot of the 6th season of the show, it still is part of one of the episodes considered the best of the entire series.

Titled Sanctuary, the penultimate episode of the season begins to show the moments of terror that Meredith and her colleagues go through, when the husband of a former patient invades the hospital armed and starts a shootout looking for revenge.

Derek becomes one of the victims of the distraught gunman, due to the man blaming him for the death of his wife, in a tense and emotional scene, which Meredith and Cristina watch in terror, unable to do anything to stop it.

Grey’s Anatomy is available on Prime Video, Star+ and Globoplay.

