Elon Musk collects series of controversial tweets; see the ones that had the most impact | Technology

Among the topics of repercussion are criticisms of social distancing measures in the Covid-19 pandemic, accusation of pedophilia against a diver who rescued children, jokes involving other billionaires in the tech industry and even a challenge to a duel with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Here are some of Musk’s most controversial tweets in recent years:

1. Diver accused of pedophilia

Elon Musk has been accused of defaming Vernon Unsworth, who gained international fame for playing a leading role in rescuing 12 boys and their football coach from Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Thailand, in July 2018.

The episode began after Musk offered a mini-submarine from his rocket company SpaceX to help rescue the cave. Unsworth told CNN, three days after the rescue was completed, that the offer was a “PR stunt” and that Musk could “shove the submarine where it hurts”.

Two days later, Musk attacked Unsworth in a series of tweets, including one calling him a “pedophile”.

Musk later apologized for that comment, saying it was a common slur in South Africa, where he grew up. Unsworth denied Musk’s allegations and filed a libel suit.

Musk previously took to Twitter to criticize fears over the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. “Coronavirus panic is dumb,” he wrote in a post.

The tycoon also criticized the April 2020 lockdown, writing: “America free now.”

At the time, he even pressured authorities for the opening of his Tesla factory in California amid social isolation measures.

Then he used his Twitter to talk about the second dose of the vaccine, which arose the debate whether he would be against the application.

“It’s certainly wise for the elderly or immunocompromised to get the vaccine. Some debate the second sting. Some negative reactions to it,” he wrote in March 2021.

In April, he clarified that he was not against vaccines. “To be clear, I do support vaccines in general and COVID vaccines specifically. The science is unequivocal.”

“In very rare cases, there is an allergic reaction, but this is easily resolved with an EpiPen.”

On his personal Twitter account, Elon Musk tweeted on July 25, 2020 “Pronouns suck”, which translated from English means: “Pronouns suck”.

Many users pointed out that Musk was being transphobic, as he was allegedly referring to treating people who need to be addressed by the pronoun they identify with rather than what identifies their gender of origin.

4. Bolivian elections

Elon Musk was in the trending topics (most talked about topics on Twitter) during the presidential elections in Bolivia, in October 2020, after he made a series of publications on the social network.

One of the tweets was criticizing the US government’s second stimulus package for Bolivia’s economy because of the coronavirus, arguing that the plan was not in the best interests of the people.

A Twitter user responded to Musk saying that “it was not in the best interest of the people for the US government to organize a coup against Evo Morales for the businessman to obtain lithium from Bolivia”.

The businessman then said in the sequence: “We will hit whoever we want. Deal with it”. The message was subsequently deleted.

5. Comparison with Hitler

Elon Musk also resonated after tweeting a meme comparing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler in February 2022.

On the image of Hitler were the phrases: “Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau” and “I had a budget”. The post was published amid massive protests by truck drivers in Canada, against restrictions imposed by the government due to Covid-19.

The billionaire deleted the tweet hours later and offered no explanation. At the time, Reuters asked for a position on the case, but he did not respond.

The American Jewish Committee responded to Musk’s tweet with an immediate apology. Canada’s Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the comments were “downright shocking”.

6. Challenge Putin to a duel

One of Musk’s most recent controversies came in March of this year, when the Tesla owner challenged Putin to a duel for “control” of Ukraine.

“Vladimir Putin challenge to one-on-one combat. The bet is Ukraine,” Musk tweeted at the time. The businessman used the Cyrillic alphabet, used by Russians, to write Putin’s name and parts of the message.

Then the billionaire tweeted, tagging the Kremlin profile. In Russian, the businessman asked the profile of the country’s government: “do you agree with this fight?”.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the billionaire company SpaceX also activated its Starlink satellite internet service to keep Ukrainians accessing the network.

The two billionaires have already exchanged several barbs. They have already discussed topics such as electric vehicles, Covid-19 and colonization of Mars.

Musk took to Twitter on April 23 to compare Bill Gates to a pregnant man emoji.

The tweet was made after the American newspaper ‘New York Times’ published a series of images of conversations in which Musk refuses a philanthropic meeting with Bill Gates.

At first, the images showed the two entrepreneurs confirming the event, but then the tone of the dialogue changes, when the SpaceX founder asks, “Do you still have a half-billion dollar short position against Tesla?”

To which Gates replies, “Sorry to say, but I didn’t.” He then says that the conversation was not about that, but about philanthropy and assistance in combating climate change.