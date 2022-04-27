Elon Musk has lost over $40 billion since deciding to buy Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk has lost more than $40 billion (about R$ 200 billion) since deciding to buy Twitter, according to the Bloomberg news agency.

The reason is the 12% drop in Tesla shares until yesterday, with investors fearing that the entrepreneur will sell a slice of his stake in the electric car maker to complete the acquisition of the social network.

Since April 4, when Musk expressed interest in controlling Twitter, Tesla has lost $275 billion in market value. The value is six times greater than the combined purchase of the bluebird platform, of around US$ 44 billion (R$ 220 billion).

With the loss accumulated in less than a month, it would be possible to acquire the Japanese Toyota (estimated at US$ 269 billion), up to three Volkswagens (US$ 89 billion), or up to six times Hyundai (US$ 49 billion).

Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of over $264 billion. Most of that fortune is linked to his stake in Tesla, in which he is the majority shareholder, with 17% of the shares.

The expectation is that the purchase of Twitter will be completed later this year, after approval by the regulatory authorities.

*With EFE and Estadão Content