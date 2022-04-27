Elongated nails may hide antibiotic-resistant bacteria

American biologist Jeffrey Kaplan, from the American University in Washington DC, warned of the risks of nail stretching. According to him, these false nails provide ample space for microorganisms to live. “Studies found 32 different bacteria and 28 different fungi under the nails,” he said in an interview with USA Today.

According to him, it is common for these microorganisms to end up there, as people touch objects of collective use, such as card machines, stair railings, etc. This presence of microorganism is almost always harmless, but when infections occur, they can cause swelling, pain and deformation of the nail.

“The longer the nail, the more surface area there is for microorganisms to adhere to”, highlighted the biologist.

Credit: Delmaine Donson/istockFalse nails can harbor a variety of bacteria and fungi.

resistant bacteria

One of the studies cited by the biologist found in half of the nail samples analyzed Staph aureus, a bacteria that causes skin infections and is resistant to antibiotics.

Kaplan pointed out that this is why most healthcare professionals are required to keep fingernails short because of the risk of disease transmission.

Credit: Beeldbewerking/istockStudy has already found antibiotic-resistant bacteria in analyzed nails

The Biology professor also warned that these microorganisms can invade the body when people scratch themselves, poke their noses, suck their thumbs, or bite their nails.