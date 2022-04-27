Sports

Emelec vs Palmeiras: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | liberators

Emelec and Palmeiras face each other at 21:00 (Brasília time) this Wednesday, at the George Capwell stadium, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, in a game valid for the third round of the Libertadores Group A.

Verdão arrives packed for departure. In Libertadores, the campaign is overwhelming, with two victories and incredible 12 goals scored in the first two matches. In addition, the team is excited after beating Corinthians 3-0 last Saturday.

With the great phase and the sequence of games and trips increasingly intense, Abel Ferreira will save most of the starters in the match in Guayaquil.

Emelec is still looking for its first victory in Libertadores, after two draws. Therefore, beating Palmeiras is seen as something fundamental in the classification aspirations of the team, which is among the leaders of the local championship and has not lost for over a month.

Real time: at ge from 7:30 pm (click here to access).

Emelec – Coach: Ismael Rescavo

The Spanish coach should not make major changes in relation to the team’s last games. Emelec’s top scorer this season, with five goals in eight games, Argentine Mauro Quiroga is confirmed in attack.

Who is out: nobody.

hanging: Jackson Rodriguez

Likely team: Ortiz, Caicedo, Leguizamon, Guevara and Pitton; Sebastian Rodriguez, Arroyo, Zapata and Rojas; Cabeza and Quiroga.

Emelec likely lineup for the match — Photo: ge

Palmeiras – Coach: Abel Ferreira

The coach has already declared that he will spare most of the holders in this Wednesday’s game, sending several reserves to the field. Who should have another chance is Rafael Navarro, top scorer of Libertadores with six goals scored.

Who is out: Luan (physical transition) and Jailson (knee injury).

Likely team: Marcelo Lomba; Mayke, Kuscevic, Murilo and Jorge; Gabriel Menino, Atuesta and Gustavo Scarpa; Wesley, Gabriel Veron (Breno Lopes) and Rafael Navarro.

Possible lineup of Palmeiras for the match — Photo: ge

  • Referee: Patricio Loustau (ARG)
  • Assistants: Ezequiel Brailovsky (ARG) and Diego Bonfa (ARG)

