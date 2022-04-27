Emily VanCamp returns to her former role in The Resident

Even if it’s a series that tells the dramas of the medical world and the reality of a hospital, death may not stop a great character from returning. The Resident announced that, at the end of the 5th season, Emily VanCampthe series’ former protagonist, will return to reprise her role.

Read more: Unbelievable | Kate Walsh reappears in Grey’s Anatomy

According to information from TVLine, the return of the character, who died at the beginning of the season, will be done through flashbacks with the actor’s character Matt CzuchryConrad.

Peter Elkoffco-showrunner, said there will be “four, maybe five” flashbacks to end season 5. The announcement, that VanCamp would be leaving the series, came in August 2021.

VanCamp’s character suffered a terrible car accident in the third episode of the fifth season and could not resist the intensity of the injuries. Nic and Conrad built a love relationship on the show and, therefore, their return is to close the couple’s story. The co-showrunner talked about the actress’ return and the relationship of that return with Conrad:

“[Conrad] wasn’t able to make a move and find the next love. He knows he’s still stuck in the past, in a way, with Nic. At the beginning of episode 23, he realizes he has to let go and he doesn’t quite know how to do that.

He gets some good advice on this. And he’s basically circling the memory of this night when Gigi was just born. He keeps coming back to pieces from that night because he thinks the answer of how he moves on is that night…

and he gets an answer, a realization that sets him free in a certain way.”

Peter also said that even though the flashbacks of Nic have not been “proposed by the end of the season, he and the rest of The Resident writers have been looking for the right path to create a new love interest for Conrad since he was three years into the series. time jump at the beginning of season 5.”

The Resident had its first season in 2018 and was a creation of Amy Hold Jones, hayley Schore and Roshan sethi. The cast of the series consists of Malcolm–jamal Warner, anuja Joshi, Jane Leeves, Bruce greenwood, manish dayal and Jessica Lucasin addition to the actor Matt Czuchry.

The production is in season 5 and is broadcast in Brazil by the streaming service. Star+ and the final episode of the season is set to air on May 17th.