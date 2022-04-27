Ethanol or gasoline? Alcohol is advantageous in only 4 cities in the country surveyed by the ANP; see how to calculate | Economy

The price of gasoline skyrocketed at the pumps and can be found at R$ 8.599 a liter, according to data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). Even so, the fuel is worth more than ethanol in practically the entire country.

ANP data compiled by the g1 show that, among the 418 municipalities in the country where data on the two fuels were collected, in only 4 it is more advantageous to supply with alcohol – all of them in Goiás:

Trinity

hillocks

Beautiful waters of Goiás

Aparecida de Goiânia

But, in the average of the states, in none of them the ethanol worth it.

The advantage of ethanol is calculated considering that the biofuel has, on average, 70% of the calorific value of gasoline. So, to find out if the ethanol more is advantageous or not, just multiply the value of the liter of Gasoline by 0.7. If the resulting value is less than a liter of ethanol, it is better to fill up with gasoline. If it is larger, ethanol is the best option.

In other words, if the price of alcohol is less than 70% of the price of Gasoline, the former is more worthwhile. If larger, the Gasoline must be chosen. (see at the end of the article more explanations on how to make the account).

In the week until April 23, the average price of a liter of gasoline in the country was R$ 7,270 in the country’s average, according to the ANP survey. The price of a liter of ethanol, on the other hand, was R$ 5,496.

In all states and the Federal District, the average price of gasoline was more competitive than that of ethanol. See chart below:

In the average of more than 4 thousand gas stations surveyed across the country by the ANP, the price of a liter of ethanol represented 75.6% of the value of gasoline, which represents an advantage for the latter. It is important to remember, however, that this The relationship varies greatly between stations and between cities – therefore, research is needed.

How to know if ethanol is cheaper than gasoline in the car

Where do prices go?

The expectation is that the price of ethanol may fall in the coming months due to the new sugarcane harvest, which begins in April.

In recent weeks, gasoline and diesel prices have increased sharply at stations in the country after the tough readjustment announced by Petrobras on March 18 in fuel prices at refineries.

It is worth remembering that the price of gasoline for the consumer also depends on the price of oil and the exchange rate, since since 2016 Petrobras has adopted the so-called international parity, passing on, passing on the increases in oil in the international market to the amount charged in its refineries.

The price of ethanol is also reflected in the price of gasoline, since the fuel has a mandatory percentage of 27% of anhydrous ethanol in the blend of gasoline sold at gas stations.

At the pump, to find out which fuel is more worthwhile, the driver must multiply the value of a liter of gasoline by 0.7. If the resulting value is less than a liter of ethanol, it is better to fill up with gasoline. If it is larger, ethanol is the best option.

Multiply the value of the liter Gasoline by 0.7

the value of the liter If the result is less r than the value of a liter of ethanol: gasoline is the best option

r than the value of a liter of ethanol: gasoline is the best option If the result is bigger than the value of a liter of ethanol: ethanol is more advantageous