European Union announces end of Covid-19 emergency phase

The European Union announced on Wednesday 27 that it is exiting the emergency phase of the Covid-19 pandemic., while focusing on vaccination and preparation for a possible new wave in the fall. In any case, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission – the bloc’s executive arm, where the announcement came from – said it was crucial to remain vigilant. “New variants can emerge and spread quickly. But we know the way forward. We need to further step up vaccination and booster, and targeted testing – and we need to continue to coordinate our responses closely across the EU,” she said.

The move comes as the number of deaths and hospitalizations across Europe has dropped significantly due to the prevalence of the less severe variant omni and rising levels of immunization. Three quarters of Europeans are fully vaccinated and more than half have received a booster dose. The disease burden on healthcare systems has also eased in recent weeks, with several EU countries easing restrictions on the coronavirus.

The EU announcement is an attempt to coordinate the management of the pandemic as it becomes less acute, although national governments continue to set their own public health policies. Wednesday’s recommendation is not legally binding and countries are free to follow or ignore it.

On Tuesday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization (WHO), warned that a sharp drop in testing would risk blinding the world to the evolution of the coronavirus and the potential emergence of dangerous new mutations. “When it comes to the deadly virus, ignorance is not bliss,” said Ghebreyesus.