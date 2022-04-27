European Union declares end of Covid emergency phase

While concentrating efforts on immunizing the population and preparing for a possible new wave, the European Union (EU) decreed, this Wednesday (27/4), the end of the emergency phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned, however, that “it is still crucial to remain vigilant”.

“New variants can emerge and spread quickly. But we know the way forward. We need to further step up vaccination, booster and targeted testing, and we need to continue to coordinate our responses closely across the EU,” von der Leyen said.

The decision comes at a time when the number of deaths and hospitalizations in Europe shows a significant drop, in addition to the increase in vaccination rates. Most Europeans are fully vaccinated and more than half have received at least one booster dose.

Although the bloc’s governments continue to define their own public health policies, the EU declaration appears to be an attempt to coordinate the management of the pandemic as it becomes less serious.

WHO alert

World Health Organization (WHO) leader Tedros Adhanom said on Tuesday that a drop in Covid-19 tests could blind the world to the evolution of the coronavirus and the potential emergence of new variants. “When it comes to the deadly virus, ignorance is not bliss,” he said.