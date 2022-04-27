European Union estimates that up to 80% of its population had Covid-19

The European Commission said it estimates that between 60% and 80% of the EU population has been infected with Covid-19, as the bloc enters a post-emergency phase in which mass reporting of cases is no longer necessary. .

In preparing for this less acute phase, European Union governments should increase children’s immunizations against Covid-19, the bloc’s executive body said, signaling that it is considering plans to develop antivirals.

“It is estimated that between 60% and 80% of the EU population has had Covid,” EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told a news conference.

The EU public health agency said reported cases cover about 30% of the European population so far, but if unreported infections were added up, the cases could reach 350 million, about 77% of the European population.

With a recent drop in Covid-19-related infections and deaths, the EU is now moving away from mass testing and case reporting, Kyriakides said, confirming what Reuters reported on Tuesday.

But new outbreaks of Covid-19 are likely to occur, as the virus is expected to mutate, and therefore countries must have plans to return to emergency mode and step up vaccinations, according to the commission.

In a document outlining the strategy for the post-emergence phase of the pandemic, Brussels urged governments to continue pushing for the immunization of the unvaccinated, especially children, before the start of the new school term in the autumn of the Northern Hemisphere.