Excalibur, the American ammunition that can help Ukraine against Russian armored vehicles

In the 5th century, the “Excalibur”, King Arthur’s sword, had the power to burn the eyes and blind the enemy on the battlefield. Some 1600 years later, Excalibur, the heavy cannon ammunition supplied by the USA to the army of Ukrainecan more.

It can cross the sky for up to 40 km to destroy concentrations of armored vehicles, a command post or a core of moving troops. It is capable of hitting supply depots and igniting fuel storage tanks.

Excalibur, the artillery shell, works technological magic: fired like a cannon grenade, then it opens small stabilizing wings, follows the coordinates programmed into the on-board GPS and arrives at its destination transformed into a missile.

In addition to the conventional chemical propellant, it uses a miniaturized rocket to accelerate to 2,970 km/hour at the end of the trajectory. It doesn’t last long. But it’s enough time to adjust the accuracy.

The error in relation to the point of impact is less than 4 meters. It almost always does not exceed 3 meters. It’s the differentiator: reducing collateral damage.

The cannon delivered to the Ukrainians is the 155 mm M777, the standard in the American marine’s arsenal. So far, 18 units with 40,000 shells have been transferred to Kiev forces. Among the approximately 2,200 single rounds destined for each cannon, there are close to 150 Excalibur-class rounds.

The price of these, per unit, is US$ 68,000, according to the Pentagon’s purchasing department. The entire package is part of the US$800 million US aid to Ukraine’s war effort.

Howitzer guns weigh 4.2 tons, measure 10 meters and are operated by 8 gunners. Common 155mm grenades have a range of 23 km to 30 km.

They weigh 45 kg with 22 kg of high-powered explosives. The rate of fire is 2 to 4 rounds per minute, under computer control.

The M777s arrived last week, “at a terminal outside Ukraine”, according to the Pentagon, between the 19th and 20th, aboard huge C-17 freighters.

They were then taken to an undisclosed facility where a group of Ukrainian military personnel are being trained to operate the equipment. They are instructors, who will then prepare a larger workforce.

The cycle requires only 56 hours of testing. The biggest difficulty is the specification change. Ukrainian artillery uses Russian MsTA mobile howitzers with 152mm grenades.

At President Volodmyr Zelensky’s meeting with US Secretaries of State Antony Blinken and Defense General Lloyd Austin, the atmosphere was tense.

The trip of the top leaders was surrounded by secrecy and extreme care. The flight was only confirmed after landing. At where? Maybe in Poland. Or in Romania.

Blinken said that from the plane to Kiev the journey was made by train. Austin commented that the plane was escorted by fighter jets at various times.

The secretaries’ security would have been reinforced by a team of US Navy SEAL super soldiers, one of the best fighting groups in the world. There was no confirmation. Not denied.

The meeting, which started at dawn, discussed the reinforcement of US$ 700 million in weapons and miscellaneous material. It ended up at $300 million. The rest will be negotiated later.



