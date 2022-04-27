Faithful honors symbolic Corinthians fan with life-size photo at Arena

Neo Química’s big screen showed, in the final stretch of the match, that 44,449 fans supported Corinthians in the 2-0 victory against Boca Juniors. However, a special presence did not enter the statistic and was an important part of the incomparable energy in another night of Fiel’s show at Casa do Povo.

Very close to the field, in the North Sector of the stadium, a life-size photo represented Nelson, a symbol fan in Itaquera. Until his death, at the beginning of March, it was common to see him vibrating for Timão in this same place.

The beautiful tribute paid by the fans was captured by the photographer of the My Helm, Danilo Fernandes, who months ago made one of the numerous striking images of Nelson cheering for Corinthians. Even “picked up” with the game against Boca Juniors, it was difficult for the photographer not to shudder at the situation.

“I confess that it moved me, I even got goosebumps and felt a whirlwind of emotions, as I had taken a photo of him celebrating the goal a few weeks before he passed away and seeing that he is still present in the stadium, even in a symbolic way, shows that Corinthians is something that cannot be explained”he said.

“Only those who feel what Corinthians is will understand that Corinthians chooses you and not the other way around. This feeling is far beyond life!“, he added.

Nelson was a symbolic fan in the stands at the Arena Danilo Fernandes / Meu Timão

The image represents a lot for those who knew the fan. Even weakened, it was in the stadium that he chose to spend his last moments. Timão’s games were his only and most important commitments in the final stretch of life.

From wherever he is, Nelson was one of the voices that silenced the Argentines present at the Neo Química Arena and pushed Timão to the essential victory in Libertadores. As the late Dr. After all, Osmar de Oliveira already said: “I’m not a Corinthians fan at heart because one day it stops. I’m a Corinthians fan at heart, because it’s eternal.”

Nelson and so many other alvinegros are eternally in the hearts of those who left and also in the chorus of the crowd that makes Corinthians move forward.

already happened in Turkey

The beautiful tribute paid at the Neo Química Arena has already taken place in Europe. In 2020, when stadiums were still closed due to the pandemic, Fenerbahce, from Turkey, paid tribute to a couple of fans.

Mumtaz Amca and Ilsan Teyze had their photos placed in the stands where they spent a good part of their lives watching together the games of the favorite team.

Couple was honored with photos at the Turkish team’s stadium Playback / Internet

