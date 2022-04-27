Fake nurse was promoted at one of the hospitals he worked, says police: ‘Used false name’ | South of Rio and Costa Verde

The Civil Police of Volta Redonda (RJ) is collecting evidence and will hear the directors of the São João Batista and Retiro hospitals to proceed with the investigations into the fake nurse who worked in the health units.

According to the head delegate of the 93rd DP, Luiz Jorge Rodrigues, the 24-year-old man is, in fact, a butcher by profession.

To get the vacancies in the health units, he used a false name and presented the registration number in the Regional Nursing Council of another person.

“He worked at São João Batista since October of last year. [2021], in the intensive care sector. At the hospital Dr. Munir Rafful [do Retiro], he started as a technician last year and was promoted to nurse. He worked in the emergency department, in risk classification”, said the delegate.

Last Tuesday (19), the Regional Nursing Council received a complaint about the false professional’s performance in health units.

During the data collection, it was found that he was not registered at Coren-RJ, had no diploma and presented a false certificate to perform his duties.

The case was reported to the Civil Police and, on Thursday (21), the day the boy would be on duty from 7 am to 7 pm, agents went to São João Batista to try to arrest the fake nurse in the act. However, he did not show up for work.

After the fraud was discovered, the man was fired from the two hospitals where he worked.

He is considered a fugitive and will answer for the crimes of illegal exercise of the profession and ideological falsehood.

“We will also investigate whether any patient he attended had any aggravating situation: a bodily injury or even death. And also, for administering certain types of medication, he can answer for a specific crime in the Drug Law”.

1 of 1 São João Batista Hospital — Photo: Publicity/Volta Redonda City Hall São João Batista Hospital — Photo: Publicity/Volta Redonda City Hall