Fan arrested for racial slur in Corinthians x Boca Juniors pays bail and is released

The Boca Juniors fan who was detained for racial slur during the game against Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, was released this Wednesday morning after posting bail. Leonardo Ponzo imitated monkeys for the home crowd, was sent to the Fan Court and later to the 24th DP. On site, the amount paid was R$3,000..

According to the delegate of the Delegation for Repression of Sports Crimes (Drade), César Saad, the fan had the right to pay bail to leave prison because he was framed in the crime of racial slur. It is worth remembering that in these cases, the penalty is one to three years of detention. After paying the amount, the Argentine embarked on his way to his country. The information is from ge.globe.

Ponzo was one of the more than two thousand Boca Juniors fans who were present at the Neo Química Arena to watch the match in the third round of the group stage. The sector where the visiting fans stayed (South), is very close to the Corinthians fans, and Leonardo was recorded imitating monkeys and quickly identified by the police. – see the video below.

At halftime, the PM found the fan and removed him from the scene. At the end of the game, Corinthians issued an official statement of repudiation, thanking the military police for their support and reinforcing the importance of the club’s campaign for hate-free football.

Watch the video of the Argentinian fan

See more at: Corinthians x Boca Juniors, Libertadores da América and Neo Química Arena.