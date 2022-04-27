“Fantastic Beasts 3” Spends Second Week in a Row at the Top of the National Box Office

Ranking had the addition of “Lost City”, new film with Sandra Bullock, in 3rd place

Despite being considered the worst box office among all the films in the “Harry Potter” saga and predecessors, “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” remained in first place, for the second consecutive week, in the ranking of the most watched in national cinema. The third film in the franchise has already secured about R$ 11.8 million. (via Omelet)

“Sonic 2: The Movie”, with R$ 9.03 million raised, was not so successful and remained in second place again. While the Top 3 changed after the premiere of “Cidade Perdida”, a new film with Sandra Bullock (“The Well-Armed”) and Channing Tatum (“Magic Mike”), which secured the third position in the first weekend by initially acquiring R$ 4.16 million.

Completing the Top 5 of the most watched, surprisingly, we have the two Brazilian premieres of the week: “Detetives do Prédio Azul 3”, with R$ 3.46 million, and “Medida Provisoria”, the debut film of Lázaro Ramos in the direction, which raised R$ 2.03 million.

Despite the unsatisfactory numbers of “Fantastic Beasts 3”, with only two weeks in theaters worldwide, the film has already surpassed 200 million dollars in international revenue, a feat that only a franchise like “Harry Potter” could achieve that much. easily. In addition, the feature is the first to debut after two important factors: the coronavirus pandemic and the launch of HBO Max, a platform for streaming from WarnerMedia.

ON “FANTASTIC BEASTS: DUMBLEDORE’S SECRETS”

The third “Fantastic Beasts” movie will see the celebrated Hogwarts wizard, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) – who knows about the search for control of Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) – enlist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead a team on a dangerous quest in which they’ll encounter both old and new fantasticals, as well as the villain’s growing legion of followers.

The feature still has the returns of Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turnerand the input of Jessica Williams (“Love Life”), Richard Coyle (“Grabbers”) and the Brazilian actress Maria Fernanda Candido (“My Hindu Friend”) in the main cast.

David Yates, responsible for the two previous films of the derivative, follows in the direction. The screenplay is by the author of the Harry Potter books, J.K. Rowling in colaboration with Steve Kloves.

CineBuzz has already watched “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” and you can check out our review clicking here.

