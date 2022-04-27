Fast and Furious 10 | Director leaves the production of the feature; understand

Advertising

last tuesday (26)the film “Fast and Furious 10” underwent a major change in production. According to a statement published in the deadlinethe director Justin Lin left the production, its justification is due to differences in creative processes.

Check out what the filmmaker said:

“With Universal’s support, I made the difficult decision to step down as director of [Velozes e Furiosos 10], following in the project as. Over 10 years and five films, we shot with the best actors, the best stunts and the best chases.,” Lin said in a statement.. “As the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in film history. I will forever be grateful to the incredible cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the Fast family.”. Advertising

The action movie stars Vin Diesel, who starred in all the films in the role of Dominic Toretto. The film features a special guest appearance by the singer. Cardi Bwho joined the cast in the last feature.

In addition to them, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang and Daniela Melchior will also be part of the film. The news this time is the new villain, Jason Momoa known for bringing to life DC’s Aquaman and also the actress Brie Larson, known for bringing Captain Marvel to life.

There are still no further details on the producer switch, or what effect such a decision will have on production progress. The feature is scheduled to be released early next year and end the so famous action franchise that has already yielded a great success in previous films and spin-offs.

“Fast and Furious 10” is scheduled to open in theaters on May 19, 2023.

