“Fast & Furious 10”: Director Gives Up Directing Sequel

The director of “Fast X” (or “Fast X”), Justin Lin, announced on Tuesday night (26) that he will no longer direct the tenth sequel in the franchise, which is now without a driver. The filmmaker made the announcement through his Instagram account and stressed that he will continue to be linked to the project only as a producer. He did not mention the reason for leaving.

“With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining on the project as producer. Over 10 years and five movies, we managed to shoot the best actors, the best stunts and the best car chases. Personally, as a child of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in film history. I will be forever grateful to the incredible cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the Fast family.”

Lin joined the “Fast” saga in 2006, directing the third film in the franchise, “Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift”. He then helms the 2009, 2011, and 2013 sequels. Years later, he took on the latest title; “Fast and Furious 9”, from 2021, totaling five of the 10 current productions. The director was even announced as responsible for “Fast and Furious 11”, however, with the recent announcement it is not known for sure if the position remains.

The first film in the franchise debuted in 2001 with Rob Cohen’s “Fast and Furious”. Subsequently, the direction of the second film, released in 2003, was taken over by John Singleton. Among other directors who have also been part of the saga’s long history are James Wan and F. Gary Gray. The 2019 “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw” spin-off was directed by David Leitch.

“Fast and Furious 10” is scheduled for release on May 19, 2023 and began recording a few days ago. The film is highly anticipated as it will introduce new members to the running team, such as Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”), Daniela Melchior (“Suicide Squad”) and Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel”). Sequel number eleven is scheduled for release in February 2024.

