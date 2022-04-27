FGTS: CAIXA pays up to R$1 thousand this Saturday, 30th. See who receives

According to the calendar, withdrawals will continue to be released until June 15 (for those born in December). All groups will be able to withdraw until December, according to information from the Federal Government.

See the schedule:

Born in January: April 20 – RELEASE EFFECTED

Born in February: April 30 – NEXT RELEASE

April 30 – NEXT RELEASE Born in March: May 4th

May 4th Born in April: may 11

may 11 Born in May: May 14th

May 14th Born in June: May 18

May 18 Born in July: april 21

april 21 Born in August: April 25

April 25 Born in September: april 28

april 28 Born in October: 1st of june

1st of june Born in November: June 08

June 08 Born in December: 15th of June

It is important to remember that workers are not obliged to withdraw the FGTSbut if they do not want to take advantage of the opportunity, they can only withdraw later in specific situations provided for by law.

THE FGTS it is a financial reserve for the worker, as guaranteed by the CLT. Each month, the company deposits 8% of the employee’s salary and the money can only be withdrawn in case of dismissal without just cause.

In case of unfair dismissal or resignation by the employee, the money will remain in the fund, but cannot be moved. However, the values ​​can also be released in emergency situations, as is currently the case.