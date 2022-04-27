FGTS can be used to pay off up to 12 late payments on the home; see conditions | Economy

Starting next Monday (2), it will be possible to use the balance of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) to pay up to 12 installments in arrears of real estate financing contracted under the Housing Financial System (SFH).

By the current rule, the worker cannot have more than 3 installments in arrears to use FGTS resources to amortize the debt balance.

The resolution was approved by the FGTS Board of Trustees and published on April 20 in the Federal Official Gazette, and says that the new limit will be up to 12 installments in arrears, “which may integrate the amount to be deducted”.

The measure is temporary, and valid until December 31. According to the Ministry of Labor, it could benefit 40,000 families.

“According to data presented to the Council by the National Confederation of the Financial System (Consif), 5 million borrowers currently have real estate financing contracts – 80 thousand of them are in serious default, with more than 3 installments in arrears”, says the Ministry of Labor in note.

Currently, the FGTS can be used in up to two situations for home ownership:

the purchase, or

construction and amortization of installments of real estate financing

Despite the use of the fund to reduce the value of the installment, the use of resources from FGTS to pay off installments in arrears is new. Traditionally, those who have real estate financing can use the balance in the FGTS accounts in their name to fully pay off or amortize the debt of their own home.

If the worker has in his FGTS accounts an amount corresponding to 12 months of installments, he can use these resources to reduce the value of the installments by up to 80% for 12 consecutive months. In this situation, the FGTS can also be used to reduce the number of installments and, consequently, the total time of financing, or to deduct part of the monthly installment, reducing the value of subsequent installments.

Regarding the purchase and construction of a home, can withdraw money from FGTS who has at least three years of contribution to the fund. The count is made by adding the time worked in the same company or in different companies, in consecutive periods or not.

The possibility of withdrawing the FGTS for the purchase or construction of one’s own home only valid for those who are not the owner, usufructuary, possessor, assignee or prospective buyer of another residential property, built or under construction, in the same municipality, metropolitan region or in neighboring cities to the one where the worker lives or carries out his main occupation. This type of withdrawal cannot be made by holders of other financing granted by the SFH.

Also according to the FGTS rules, the use of the balance for settlement or extraordinary amortization of the outstanding balance of housing financing can be made observing a minimum interval of 2 years between each movement.