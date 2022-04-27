FIA determines pillars for F1 2026 engine and aerodynamics regulations – Formula 1 News

FORMULA 1 2022: VERSTAPPEN AND RED BULL SHINE ON FERRARI’S BAD DAY IN IMOLA | Paddock GP #284

The Formula 1 Commission met this Tuesday (26), in London, England, to discuss topics about the future of the category. In a statement, the International Automobile Federation [FIA] released some of the main topics that were discussed at the meeting.

The most important of them is about the engines of the category from 2026, citing the construction of the new regulation on four pillars: the maintenance of the show, with performance similar to the current ones; environmental sustainability, with the development of up to 50% of the electrical operation and with 100% sustainable fuel; financial sustainability, seeking to improve financial regulation and reduce costs for competitors, while maintaining the technological showcase, and becoming attractive to new automakers.

Audi and Porsche, brands of the Volkswagen group, await the signing of the new regulations to make a decision on entry into the championship. The expectation is that approval will happen only in October due to topics not yet resolved by the FIA ​​and the current automakers.

As regulation development takes place, simultaneous updates should also take place on aerodynamic issues, on which the FIA ​​has already set preliminary targets after simulation work.

These include reducing drag to improve efficiency, sustainability and complementing engine characteristics, reducing car dimensions and mass, and keeping the path to standardization and simplification of components for cost savings, as well as innovations in terms of safety.

For 2023, Formula 1 and the teams already support the idea of ​​doubling the number of sprint races on the calendar to 6. The FIA ​​is still evaluating the impact of the proposal on track operations and staffing, and will provide feedback back to 2023. the Commission. The last weekend, in Ímola, marked the first realization of the format in 2022.

The ‘helmet cams’, cameras positioned on the pilots’ helmets, also had a proposal unanimously approved by the Commission, and from next year, they will be installed in all pilots. At the meeting, a test to reduce the amount of tire compounds available over a weekend was also given the green light by the teams. In two championship events, teams will play 11 instead of 13 games, seeking sustainability in the sport.

