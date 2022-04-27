FIFA 22 and Tribes of Midgard are the free PS Plus games of May | Games

FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard and Curse of the Dead Gods are the PS Plus free games in May for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5). The news was revealed this Wednesday (27), in a new publication on the PlayStation Blog, and arrives from the 3rd. With that, there’s less than a week left to redeem the April games, which include Hood: Outlaws & Legends and the SpongeBob game.

The company also took the opportunity to remember that Persona 5 will leave the PlayStation Plus Collection, exclusive to Sony’s next-gen console, on May 11. Those who add the game to the library will still be able to access it as long as there is a subscription in progress. Check out, in the following lines, the free PS Plus games of May.

1 of 1 FIFA 22 is one of the free games of May on PS Plus — Photo: Disclosure / EA Games FIFA 22 is one of the free games of May on PS Plus — Photo: Disclosure / EA Games

One of the main references in football games today, FIFA 22 brings gameplay advances and a varied selection of game modes to enthusiasts, including Volta Football, which takes matches to the streets as a way to rescue the essence of the classic FIFA Street , which marked the era of PlayStation 2. PS5 players can also count on HyperMotion technology that promises to make the experience even more realistic.

It is worth noting that subscribers also have the possibility to redeem the PlayStation Plus FUT Pack for Ultimate Team, which offers 11 athletes with a minimum rating of 82 so that players can build their dream teams. Those who already have the game and are subscribers to the service are also entitled to the offer.

Described as an action and survival RPG, Tribes of Midgard offers a cooperative experience for up to ten players, who must collect resources, find hidden treasures and explore a world set in Norse mythology.

The main objective is to defend the Seed of Yggrasil, considered the axis of the world, from the evil forces that wish to trigger Ragnarök – which is the end of the world in Scandinavian mythology. The game was produced by Norsfell and published by Gearbox, known for the Borderlands series.

Inspired by the critically acclaimed Hades and published by Focus Home Interactive, Curse of the Dead is described as a single-player roguelike where you have to explore a cursed temple inhabited by evil gods. As is customary in this type of game, death does not mean the end and players can collect mystical relics and other items that make the character increasingly powerful — and that make each attempt to brave the challenges unique.

In addition to facing hordes of enemies and confronting colossal beasts, challengers must also be aware of the numerous traps scattered throughout the temple. Ambition for ever greater rewards can end up being its own undoing, and some curses can do both good and ill.

Starting June 13 in Brazil, PS Plus will undergo major changes with the inclusion of new subscription levels in an attempt to merge the service with PS Now, which allows access to games via streaming. Sony guarantees that there will be no price changes or benefits to current subscribers, who will be migrated to the so-called Essential plan automatically.

However, the two new plans, called Extra and Deluxe, promise access to a catalog of hundreds of downloadable games, similar to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. Sony has not yet detailed the games that will be included in the new format, but guaranteed the presence of titles such as Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11 and Returnal.

Abroad, the Premium plan will be offered instead of the Deluxe, which also guarantees access to the streaming of classic PSOne, PS2, PS3 and PSP. As Brazil does not support the technology, only the option of downloading classic games will be offered — with the exception of PS3 titles, accessible only through the cloud.