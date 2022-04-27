Financial statement points out that Rigoni cost R$ 22.6 million to São Paulo | Sao Paulo

the hiring of Emiliano Rigoni cost R$ 22.6 million to the coffers of the Sao Paulo. This is what the financial statement released by the club on Wednesday shows.

The figures make the Argentine one of the most expensive reinforcements in the club’s history. Pablo, who ranks first in the category, cost BRL 26.5 million in 2018, the year he was hired.

Rigoni had his economic rights purchased from Elche, from Spain, in mid-2021 – the contract is for three years with a possible extension of one more. The player was requested by coach Hernán Crespo, who was directing the team at that time.

1 of 2 Rigoni in action for São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Rigoni in action for São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Last season, the player had a great time with the São Paulo shirt, being one of the main names in the squad. In 38 games, he scored 11 goals and provided six assists.

After the arrival of Rogério Ceni, however, Rigoni dropped out of production and has not been able to present the same football. He even became a reserve this season despite numerous opportunities.

Due to the high investment made in the athlete, Tricolor bets that Rigoni will make a comeback this season. The Argentine is seen as a good group player and dedicated on a daily basis.

In 2022, he entered the field 17 times and scored two goals. He still has two assists.

