Sports

find out where to watch this match for the Copa Libertadores LIVE

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read

Liberators cup

This Wednesday (27), Emelec and Palmeiras face each other, for the third round of Group A, in the Copa Libertadores.

Natalia Rodrigues Milreu

Per Natalia Rodrigues Milreu

Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF/ Emelec x Palmeiras: find out where to watch this match for the Copa Libertadores LIVE.
Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF/ Emelec x Palmeiras: find out where to watch this match for the Copa Libertadores LIVE.
Natalia Rodrigues Milreu

Per Natalia Rodrigues Milreu

Emelec and palm trees face each other this Wednesday (27), in a duel valid for the third round of Group A of Liberators cup. Verdão is the leader of the classification with six points, added in two victories. Tonight’s opponent is in third place, with just two points.

Fans can follow this match exclusively through the ESPN Brasil closed TV channel. The match starts at 21:00 (Brasília time), in Guayaquil (EQU), at the George Capwell Stadium.

Palmeiras’ campaign in Libertadores is overwhelming. Abel Ferreira’s team has two wins and 12 goals scored in the first two matches. For tonight’s clash, the team comes packed after winning the classic against Corinthians 3-0 last Saturday.

Abel Ferreira should spare some holders after an intense sequence of trips and games with very intense clashes. With that, the likely lineup of Verdão should be: Marcelo Lomba; Mayke, Kuscevic, Murilo and Jorge; Gabriel Menino, Atuesta and Gustavo Scarpa; Wesley, Gabriel Veron (Breno Lopes) and Rafael Navarro.

Emelec should go to the field with the following formation: Ortiz, Caicedo, Leguizamon, Guevara and Pitton; Sebastian Rodriguez, Arroyo, Zapata and Rojas; Cabeza and Quiroga.

Emelec vs Palmeiras: find out where to watch this match for the Copa Libertadores LIVE:

Emelec vs Palmeiras, at 9 pm (Brasilia time) – Guayaquil (EQU), at the George Capwell stadium.

Fans can follow this match exclusively through the ESPN Brasil closed TV channel.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Naomi Osaka cries after insulting fan and loses to Kudermetova at Indian Wells – Sports

March 14, 2022

Verdão loses in the serrinha with controversial goal

2 weeks ago

find out where to watch the Champions League round of 16 match live

March 15, 2022

Japan defeats Australia in the end and guarantees itself in the World Cup; Saudi Arabia also qualifies | international football

March 24, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button