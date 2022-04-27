This Wednesday (27), Emelec and Palmeiras face each other, for the third round of Group A, in the Copa Libertadores.

Emelec and palm trees face each other this Wednesday (27), in a duel valid for the third round of Group A of Liberators cup. Verdão is the leader of the classification with six points, added in two victories. Tonight’s opponent is in third place, with just two points.

Fans can follow this match exclusively through the ESPN Brasil closed TV channel. The match starts at 21:00 (Brasília time), in Guayaquil (EQU), at the George Capwell Stadium.

Palmeiras’ campaign in Libertadores is overwhelming. Abel Ferreira’s team has two wins and 12 goals scored in the first two matches. For tonight’s clash, the team comes packed after winning the classic against Corinthians 3-0 last Saturday.

Abel Ferreira should spare some holders after an intense sequence of trips and games with very intense clashes. With that, the likely lineup of Verdão should be: Marcelo Lomba; Mayke, Kuscevic, Murilo and Jorge; Gabriel Menino, Atuesta and Gustavo Scarpa; Wesley, Gabriel Veron (Breno Lopes) and Rafael Navarro.

Emelec should go to the field with the following formation: Ortiz, Caicedo, Leguizamon, Guevara and Pitton; Sebastian Rodriguez, Arroyo, Zapata and Rojas; Cabeza and Quiroga.

Emelec vs Palmeiras: find out where to watch this match for the Copa Libertadores LIVE:

