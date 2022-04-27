First human case of H3N8 avian flu variant confirmed in China

China has recorded the first human infection with the H3N8 variant of bird flu, the country’s health authority said on Tuesday, adding that the risk of it spreading between people is low.

According to Indian newspaper The Indian Express, a 4-year-old boy from Henan province developed fever and other symptoms on April 5, before the strain was confirmed.

No relatives who had close contact with the boy were infected with the virus, China’s National Health Commission clarified. Also according to the Chinese authority, the child had contact with chickens and crows raised at home.

As The Indian Express recalls, the H3N8 variant has already been detected in other parts of the world in horses, dogs, birds and seals, but no human cases have been reported.

An initial assessment by China’s National Health Commission determined that the bird flu strain did not yet have the ability to effectively infect humans and that the risk of a large-scale epidemic was low.