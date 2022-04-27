First image of Harry Styles and Florence Pugh released for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Advertising

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

One of the most anticipated productions of the moment, the psychological thriller ‘Don’t Worry Darling‘, directed by Olivia Wilde had its first official image released at CinemaCon with Harry Styles and Florence Pugh like a couple.

The annual film exhibition fair had a preview of the trailer, which is not yet available to the public. According to Variety, filming begins with the characters from styles and pugh snuggled in bed, in which they play husband and wife living in an experimental California desert community with palm trees and luxury cars.

Florence Pugh plays a happy housewife who grows increasingly suspicious that her husband’s company may be hiding disturbing secrets, he is working on something called the Victory Project, which promises to change the world.

Other scenes in the trailer show Harry screaming in a car and then engaging in intimate activities with pugh on a dinner table. In another sequel, they’re having sex again against a sink and don’t care that Chris Pine’s character is in the same room.

Onstage at Caesars Palace, where CinemaCon is currently taking place, Wilde spoke a bit about the idea behind “Don’t Worry Darling“, which is inspired by “inception“, “The Matrix” and “The Truman Show“, calling the film “a love letter to films that push the limits of our imagination”.

“I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could ever want,” she said at the exhibition. “Not just material, tangible things… like a beautiful house, perfect weather and beautiful cars. But also the things that really matter, like true love or the perfect partner or real, trusted friendships and a purpose that feels meaningful.”.

“What would it take for you to give up this life, this perfect life. What are you really willing to sacrifice to do what’s right?asked Wilde. “Are you willing to dismantle the system designed to serve you?”

She also highly praised her actors, saying that Harry is “an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I know of, and he’s nothing short of a revelation in this part.”.

already about pughshe said to be “bright, sexy, fierce and tough,” adding, “We knew this movie would live or die on it. Occupation“.

The film opens on September 22 in Brazil.

