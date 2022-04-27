Flamengo studies ‘reversing’ rounds with Botafogo and playing classic at Nilton Santos

Remarking required. No longer the possibility of being held in Maracanã, due to lawn renovationthe classic among Flamengo and Botafogo on the 8th of May, valid for the fifth round of the Brasileiro, can be staged at the Nilton Santos Stadium, as Rubro-Negro studies and talks behind the scenes to reverse the orders with Alvinegro. The initial information is from the website “O Globo” and was confirmed by THROW!.

If the hypothesis is agreed between the clubs and there is consent from the CBF, already formally requested, even Flamengo, which is home team in the shift, would play for Nilton Santos in the first game, while the return, in the return, with Botafogo having the right of field command, would take place at Maracanã.

Another possibility discussed in the corridors of Gávea is the transfer of the classic to the Mané Garrincha Stadium, in Brasília. Fla is still studying other options outside of Rio, but the priority is to be in the state capital on account of the trips already necessary and “run over” during this month.

Botafogo has not yet decided whether to accept the idea. Internally, not everyone is in favor of ‘reversing’ the mands. On social media, Alvinegro fans were scolded by the possibility. If denied, the match is likely to take place at Estádio Mané Garrincha, in Brasília.