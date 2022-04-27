FOLLOW VACCINATION FOR THE ELDERLY AND HEALTH PROFESSIONALS THIS THURSDAY – Taubaté City Hall

The Prefecture of Taubaté continues with the vaccination campaign against Influenza and Covid-19 for the elderly this Thursday, April 28th. Health professionals also continue to receive vaccine against Influenza, Covid and Measles.

For the public: ELDERLY 60 YEARS AND OLDER

• Influenza Vaccine + COVID:

– Influenza: for seniors 60 YEARS AND OLDER.

– COVID: for elderly people aged 60 YEARS AND OLDER for the application of the 2nd ADDITIONAL DOSE (4th dose), who took the 1st additional dose (3rd dose) at least 04 months ago, regardless of the immunizing agent applied.

To present: document RG, CPF, proof of Taubaté residence, proof of the 1st ADDITIONAL dose (3rd dose) of the vaccine against COVID-19, applied in Taubaté.

For the public: HEALTH PROFESSIONALS

• Influenza Vaccine: for all Health Professionals regardless of age.

• MEASLES Vaccine: for all Health Professionals who have not proven 02 (two) doses of the measles vaccine in their vaccine portfolio, regardless of age.

• Vaccine against COVID – for the application of the 2nd ADDITIONAL DOSE (4th dose): for Health Professionals over 60 years of age and who have had an interval of 04 (four) months from the 1st Additional Dose (3rd dose) for at least 04 months, regardless of the immunizing agent applied.

To present: document RG, CPF, Proof of training and performance as a Health Professional, Routine vaccine card for evaluation of the SARAMPO immunobiological, and proof of Taubaté residence. In the case of people over 60 years of age, for the application of the 2nd ADDITIONAL DOSE (4th dose) you must also present proof of the 1st ADDITIONAL dose (3rd dose) of the vaccine against COVID-19, applied in Taubaté.

Locations:

Vaccination rooms at the ESF Água Quente, ESF Chácara Silvestre, ESF Continental, ESF Estoril, ESF Marlene Miranda, ESF Novo Horizonte, ESF Santa Tereza, ESF Vila Marli, PAMO Baronesa, PAMO Belém, PAMO Cidade Jardim, PAMO Estiva and PAMO Quiririm – Hours: 8 am to 3 pm. If necessary, passwords will be distributed until 2 pm.

Vaccination rooms at health units ESF Esplanada Santa Terezinha, ESF Piratininga, ESF São Gonçalo, UBS MAIS Três Maria I (Fazendinha) – Hours: 8 am to 6 pm. If necessary, passwords will be distributed until 5 pm.