Ford F-150 starts to be manufactured in electric version

Ford has officially started manufacturing the new F-150 Lightning. Already with 200,000 reservations, according to the automaker, the 100% electric pickup will start at US$ 40,000 (about RS 200,000 at the current price) and has a range of between 370 km and 482 km depending on the version. The model can cost up to US$ 74 thousand (R$ 368 thousand).

With demand, Ford says it intends to ramp up its production plan to reach a target of 150,000 units by next year.

Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford said the start of production of the Ford F-150 Lightning resembles the arrival of the iconic Ford Model T on the market.

“Today we celebrate the Model T’s moment into the 21st century at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center,” he began.

“The Rouge is where Ford perfected the mobile assembly line, making it a suitable setting for us to make history again. The impressive anticipation for the F-150 Lightning is a credit to the work of our Ford engineers and designers and team members. from the UAW union who are proudly building these pickup trucks.”

F-150 will come to Brazil, but combustion

Ford took advantage of Agrishow, the largest agribusiness fair in Brazil, held in Ribeirão Preto (SP), to announce the arrival of the F-150 to the country. After initially saying that the pickup was just “exhibition” at the event, the brand confirmed the model’s arrival in the country in 2023.

“The F-150 comes to consolidate our line, alongside Ranger and Maverick, and reaffirm the authority that Ford has built in pickup trucks around the world. most advanced in the world”, said Daniel Justo, president of Ford South America.

The version exhibited at Agrishow is the Lariat Luxury, which was recently launched in Argentina. The brand, however, does not confirm that this will be the model that will come to Brazil and states that details of the version destined for Brazil will be given closer to the launch.

In this configuration, the F-150 comes with full LED headlights, 20-inch wheels with chrome finish, SYNC 4 multimedia center with 12-inch screen and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, digital instrument panel, electrically adjustable seats. , panoramic sunroof, digital air conditioning with two temperature regulation zones, keyless door unlocking, remote engine start, among other items.

The pickup is powered by a 5.0 V8 gasoline engine, which delivers 400 hp and maximum torque of 55.2 kgfm. The gearbox is the well-known 10-speed automatic (which is used in the Mustang) and the F-150 offers all-wheel drive.