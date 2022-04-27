Former Flamengo target, Cebolinha is “packed” to leave Benfica and possible fate is revealed

The striker had been sought after by Rubro-Negro Carioca at the beginning of the season, but is now close to defining his future

Flamengo prepares to enter the field next Thursday night (28), for the third round of the Copa Libertadores group stage. The opponent of the time is Universidad Católica, from Chile, away from home. So far, the team from Rio leads Group H of the competition with six points.

Regarding the market, with the transfer window closed, Rubro-Negro Carioca awaits the reopening of the window in the middle of the year, to return to thinking about reinforcements. In the season, Fla managed to close with the following reinforcements: defenders Fabrício Bruno and Pablo, side Ayrton Lucas and forward Marinho.

Another name much speculated on in the team, but which ended up not closing with Mengão, was striker Everton Cebolinha, who is currently at Benfica. The team even negotiated with the Portuguese for the striker, but the situation did not progress. But now, he is close to having a definite future.

As published on the website “fans.com”, according to information gathered by the TeamTalk reporting team, the Brazilian striker is on the radar of reinforcements from Everton, from England. Cebolinha already has the approval of coach Frank Lampard and can become Richarlison’s partner.

Also according to the investigation and publication of the portal “fans.com”, Everton Cebolinha, 26, has a contract with Benfica, from Portugal, until June 2025. The striker’s release penalty is BRL 150 million.