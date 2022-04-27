Fortaleza vs Alianza Lima live by Libertadores 2022; follow broadcast

The group stage of Libertadores da América reaches its halfway point on Wednesday night, 27th, and for Fortaleza, which started the tournament with two defeats, the duel against Alianza Lima-PER, which takes place at 19:00, at Castelão , is crucial. Follow the broadcast of the game with narration from Radio O POVO CBN.

Fortaleza and Alianza Lima lineups

Strength

3-5-2: Max Walef; Ceballos, Benevenuto and Titi; Pikachu, Felipe, Lucas Lima, Jussa and Crispim; Moses and Romero. Tech: Vojvoda.

Alliance Lima

4-2-3-1: Fields; Vílchez, Ramos, Miguez and Rojas; Ballon and Concha; Benavente, Lavandeira and Benítez; boats. Tech: Carlos Bustos.

How Fortaleza and Alianza Lima arrive for the game

If they win the first match in the competition, Tricolor will take third place in Group F, open an advantage over the Peruvian team and, in addition to maintaining real chances of fighting for a place in the G-2 of the group, which leads to the round of 16 of the Libertadores, also creates, in the worst case, the situation of depending only on you to secure the third place and fall in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

A new defeat by the Lion or even a draw, however, will drastically reduce the chances of advancing within the tournament itself and then the focus will even be on the third in the group to stay in an international tournament.

The Blanquiazules also have their own motivations. The team comes from three consecutive victories in the Peruvian Championship and seems to have hit the best formation under the command of coach Carlos Bustos, playing in a 4-2-3-1, with the speedy Benavente playing open on the right, but changing positions with central midfielder Lavandeira, at times, to go towards the opposing goal. The striker of “Los Íntimos” is known Barcos, who played for Grêmio-RS and Palmeiras-SP.

