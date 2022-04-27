Four factors that affect the stock market and make the dollar more expensive

The financial market is more tense: in the last week the Ibovespa, the stock exchange’s reference index, fell from the level of 116 thousand points to less than 110 thousand, and the dollar went from R$ 4.67, on the 18th, to R$ 4 .87, at the closing price of this Monday.

A number of factors are contributing to this more adverse scenario:

The reduction of global liquidity and the trend towards a stronger increase in interest rates in the United States;

The loss of rhythm of the Chinese economy, motivated by the extension in the cases of Covid-19 and the lockdowns in the country;

The unfolding of the war between Russia and Ukraine;

The reduction of capital flows towards emerging countries.

Jennie Li, strategist at XP Investimentos, points out that in the first quarter Brazil had been benefiting from a rotation movement on the part of investors. “In a scenario of rising interest rates, in which the Fed [o banco central norte-americano] tends to be more aggressive, investors seek to direct their resources to companies that generate value and not those of strong growth”, he says.

In Brazil, this is the case for commodity companies, favored by rising inflation, and banks, driven by rising interest rates. “The war between Russia and Ukraine pushed up the price of raw materials and the lockdowns in China added to the inflationary pressure”, he says.

Tomas Awad, founding partner of 3R Investimentos, also attributed the good performance of the Brazilian stock exchange to a technical recovery after a year in which there was a “glaring performance” by Brazil, compared to other stock exchanges in emerging countries. In 2021, the Ibovespa dropped 11.93%.

Here are the factors that are making markets more tense:

1. Inflation and the global upward trend in interest rates

Market analysts are seeing a potential change in the scenario of global liquidity and low interest rates. Since the 2008 crisis, the main strategies to avoid a worse economic scenario have been more monetary and fiscal stimulus, more debt and currency printing. “We live in a scenario where central banks have become almost the ‘super heroes’ of the markets, ready to save everyone when a villain approaches”, summarize XP analysts.

They complement, stating that the pandemic was the culmination of this way of dealing internationally with money, when fiscal and monetary stimulus reached more than 25% of global GDP and a large public indebtedness. “Looking at the speed of recovery of the global economy after the start of the pandemic, it is possible to say that this policy was successful.”

However, it left a legacy of heavy inflation. In the United States, it is the highest in 40 years. The market consensus, calculated by Bloomberg, indicates that, this year, prices should rise 6.9% in that country; 6.1% in Germany; 7.1% in England and 8.4% in Brazil.

In this scenario, analysts at Monte Bravo Investimentos fear that a more aggressive stance by the Fed could result in a recession in the United States.

During a series of International Monetary Fund (IMF) events last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that it was appropriate for the monetary authority to move faster in response to inflationary pressures in the largest global economy, suggesting a rise in 0.5 percentage point in interest rates at the next FOMC meeting (the equivalent of the Brazilian Copom), which takes place in early May.

Another Fed director, James Bullard, signaled that a 0.75 percentage point hike would be a possibility under discussion. According to Itaú, this intensified discussions about the pace of interest acceleration by the American Central Bank. This contributes to reducing the differential between the interest paid to investors when they invest their funds in Brazil, which is considered a higher risk market than the United States.

2. Loss of momentum in the Chinese economy

One of the main concerns is the loss of growth in the Chinese economy, which could affect the sale of commodities there. This month, the IMF revised downwards growth forecasts for the Asian giant, from 4.8% to 4.4%.

China shows signs of slowing down. In the first quarter, despite Brazilian exports to the region having grown 21.5% in dollars, compared to the same period last year, they fell 7% in tonnage, according to the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex). This drop in exported volume may indicate a lower demand for Brazilian products.

This Monday (25), according to Bradesco, fears about a possible implementation of strict lockdowns in Beijing, after the discovery of cases of Covid-19 in the city, led to a tumble in the Shanghai stock exchange, pulling down the commodity prices. It closed on Monday with the worst drop since February 2020.

XP Investimentos assesses that the zero Covid policy in China and the extension of lockdowns to several Chinese cities have once again brought to light the risk of shortages of various products in the world and impacts on global supply chains. Data shows that nearly 800 ships are awaiting shipments at the port of Shanghai. It is approximately twice as many ships that were queued in the worst times of 2021.

3. The war between Russia and Ukraine

Another factor that reinforces a more worrying scenario is the war between Russia and Ukraine. The military conflict, along with the extension of lockdowns, contributed, according to XP Investimentos, to delaying the “return to normal” of supply chains in the world.

Oil, which had risen 51% in 2021, is up another 37% this year. Natural gas rose 150% in Europe and the United States. Wheat, the staple food of billions of people, became 38% more expensive in 2022. And it’s not just the price that worries us. There is also the potential for a lack of supply that could affect areas where tension is already high, such as the Middle East and North Africa, which are served mainly by Russia and Ukraine.

The pressure on food is not restricted to wheat. Data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) show that the price of food has increased by 18% between February 2021 and 2022. It is 60% above the levels of the same period in 2020. .

One impact on agriculture comes from fertilizers. “As a result of the conflicts in Ukraine and the rise in oil and natural gas prices, fertilizers are also experiencing sudden increases, in addition to doubts about global supply, given the importance of Russia and Belarus in the export of potash and urea” , points to XP. The two inputs had a rise, respectively, of 160% and 105% in the last 12 months.

4. Lower flow of resources to emerging countries

According to Infinity Asset, the flow of investments to emerging markets is beginning to take “serious pauses”, amid uncertainties about the global impact of the higher interest rate policy and how this can be reflected in terms of economic activity and growth, even considering markets such as Brazil an important inflationary hedge (protection mechanism).

Lucas Serra, an analyst at Toro Investimentos, recalls that the war in Ukraine contributed to a reallocation of resources in emerging countries. “With Russia starting to be considered a risky market, capital was left and part came to Brazil.”

Specialists point out that after the entry of a large amount of funds into B3 – R$ 64.1 billion in the first quarter – it is natural that there is an accommodation, or even a reversal in the flow of capital. In April, until the 19th, R$ 580.8 million had gone out.

“It is natural that there is an accommodation, or even a reversal in the flow of capital. Sanctions against Russia still persist, Ukraine is unable to ship wheat, there are lockdowns in China and the Fed may accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes”, says Pedro Serra, research manager at Ativa Investimentos.