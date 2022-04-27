Free daycare centers have already covered 48,000 children, says Ana Mendes Godinho | Education

The free day care for the most needy families has already covered 48,000 children, according to the Solidarity minister who announced today that some vacant preschool establishments will be transformed into day care centers.

“48,000 children have already been covered by the gratuity assigned to grades A and B in daycare centers”, a measure implemented in the previous legislature, announced Ana Mendes Godinho during the parliamentary hearing within the scope of the State Budget for 2022 (OE2022).

The Government wants daycare centers to be progressively free for all children by 2024, having registered in the OE2022 the opening of another 10 thousand places, through the expansion of the network and the requalification of spaces that already exist.

Regarding the adaptation of buildings, Ana Mendes Godinho gave as an example “some preschool spaces that are unused and can be requalified to be used as daycare centers”.

In the joint hearing of the Labour, Social Security and Inclusion and Budget and Finance committees, the opposition parties considered that the measures provided for in OE2022 are insufficient to respond to families.

Communist deputy Diana Ferreira warned of the “lack of daycare centers going beyond the 10,000 vacancies announced”, while Ana Paula Cardoso, from the PSD, considered that the OE proposals under debate were “propaganda of social support and shameful numbers”, being “far” from addressing problems such as poverty. José Soeiro, from Bloco de Esquerda, said that the proposal under discussion is “an impoverishment EO”.

Ana Mendes Godinho underlined that the EO proposal being discussed “reflects the largest social budget ever”, stressing that it is a budget “oriented towards families”.

In addition to the free day care, the minister recalled other measures to support families, such as the reinforcement of family allowance and the creation of the guarantee for childhood.

In total, family support measures represent an increase of around 180 million euros compared to 2019 and a further 510 million euros compared to 2015.

“In 2021, in Portugal, there were 2.3 million people in a situation of poverty or social exclusion, which corresponds to a fifth of our population”, criticized the social democratic deputy Ana Paula Cardoso.

Ana Mendes Godinho replied, recalling that last year a national strategy to combat poverty was approved and that “the only years in which there was a decrease in social benefits in Portugal were 2014 and 2015”.

Among the measures to combat poverty and inequalities, Ana Mendes Godinho also listed the extraordinary updating of pensions or the bet on increasing the minimum wage.

One of the most criticized measures was the support created by the Government to mitigate the effects of the increase in food prices among the most vulnerable.

The Solidarity minister recalled that the subsidy of 60 euros per family to compensate for the increase in food prices will be paid this Friday and will cover 760,000 families.

“This is a straying and extraordinary measure”, criticized the blockist José Soeiro, regretting the fact that the measure only reaches “a small part of the universe of workers and pensioners, a tenth of this universe”.

Ana Mendes Godinho once again underlined that this extraordinary support “is one of the measures within a set of transversal measures”.

At the end of the hearing, the minister also revealed that the status of informal caregiver was attributed to 8075 people: “Pilot projects were implemented in 30 municipalities that were extended to the whole country and now we are beginning to have more expressive numbers of people joining the program”. system”.