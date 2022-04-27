News

Free daycare centers have already covered 48,000 children, says Ana Mendes Godinho | Education

The free day care for the most needy families has already covered 48,000 children, according to the Solidarity minister who announced today that some vacant preschool establishments will be transformed into day care centers.

