French health system does not recommend azithromycin to treat covid

Investigated Content: Post that uses a video by youtuber Felipe Neto criticizing the indication of azithromycin for the treatment against Covid-19 in France. The author makes fun of the communicator’s indignation by saying that in the European country the drug is part of the care protocol (to infected patients) while in Brazil it is criminalized.

where it was published: Twitter

Completion of Proof: The post suggesting that the antibiotic azithromycin is part of the covid-19 treatment protocol by the French health system is misleading. To combat the disease, the European country focused efforts on expanding the vaccination of the population, as well as measures such as social distancing and the use of masks.

The author of the post also claims that azithromycin is criminalized in Brazil, which is not true. The drug is not recommended for patients infected with Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes covid-19. However, the remedy is indicated for bacterial diseases.

The author uses a video by youtuber Felipe Neto, who was outraged by the sale of azithromycin to his travel companion diagnosed with covid-19, while they were in France.

Misleading, for Comprova, is content taken from the original context and used in another so that its meaning is altered; that uses inaccurate data or that leads to an interpretation different from the author’s intention; content that confuses, with or without the deliberate intent to cause harm.

Scope of publication: Comprova investigates suspicious content with wide reach on social networks. As of April 20, this publication had more than 20,000 interactions on Twitter, including likes, comments and retweets.

What the author of the publication says: The author’s Twitter profile does not allow direct messages. She was located on another social network, but did not respond to inquiries until the verification was published.

How do we check: The Comprova team contacted Felipe Neto to verify the veracity of the published video and in what context it had been released.

Research was also carried out on websites, both journalistic and health bodies and entities, on the use of azithromycin for the treatment of covid-19 in Brazil and France.

In addition, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) was asked about the official position of the Brazilian government in relation to the drug mentioned in the video and other remedies indicated for the disease.

The author of the post was also contacted by message on social media.

Felipe Neto does not talk about protocols adopted by the French health system

On vacation in Europe earlier this month, youtuber Felipe Neto got sick, but his test came back negative for covid-19. A traveling companion, however, contracted the disease and, when looking for a remedy for the symptoms, received azithromycin – an antibiotic whose indication is to treat diseases caused by bacteria. Felipe Neto was outraged in the part of the investigated video, but he does not talk about French health protocols, but criticizes, without naming, who gave the medication.

Sought, the communicator’s press office denies that he has declared that the French health system uses drugs and protocols to treat covid-19.

“This is another fake news, another misinformation taken out of context. The criticism made by him consists of the fact that the pharmacist in question – even with extensive studies and scientific research carried out around the world proving that there is no treatment for Covid – sell azithromycin to her friend and travel companion,” reads an excerpt from the note.

Also according to Felipe Neto’s official position, the advice points out that the youtuber’s friend went to the pharmacy in search of medicine to treat symptoms, such as headache and cough, but received only the antibiotic from the pharmacist.

On his social networks, Felipe Neto also commented on the misuse of the stories he published.

During the same trip, Felipe Neto also praised the SUS and thanked him for being vaccinated against covid, as he considers that, if he were infected by the virus and not immunized, his condition would be more serious.

Drugs against covid-19 used in Brazil

The National Health Surveillance Agency, the body responsible for approving drugs for use in Brazil, has a list of drugs authorized or under review on its website.

Currently, according to the advice of Anvisa, there are five drugs authorized against covid-19 and none of them is azithromycin. In a report by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), an advisory body of the Ministry of Health, the drug is not recommended for patients with suspected or diagnosed infection with the coronavirus.

Of those authorized by Anvisa, Evusheld is approved for prophylaxis in specific situations, that is, it can be used as a preventive measure against the disease. Medication is not a substitute for vaccination for people in whom COVID-19 immunization is recommended. The other four drugs authorized for covid in the country – Remdesivir, Sotrovimab, Baricitinib and Paxlovid – are all for the treatment of infected people, and the first three are only allowed for hospital use.

Treatment and prevention of covid-19 in France

According to an epidemiological bulletin released in France, the number of deaths in hospitals between April 4 and 10 was reduced by 2% compared to the previous week: there were 724 cases in the last week of data released. Regarding hospitalizations in this period, there were 9,522 records, a reduction of 3% compared to the previous week. Of those hospitalized, 833 were in ICUs, a drop of 3%.

France has today 943,342 confirmed cases of covid. According to the French government, 73.5% of people over 18 are vaccinated with three doses.

There is no guidance from French health bodies for the use of drugs such as azithromycin to combat covid-19. In addition to vaccination, the French recommend social distancing, the use of masks and hygiene measures such as washing your hands with alcohol gel. The government also provides tools for mass testing and tracking of people with whom the infected person has had contact to prevent proliferation by asymptomatic people.

The medication currently available in pharmacies in France for the treatment of covid is Paxlovid, an antiviral that is also authorized by Anvisa for use in Brazil.

why do we investigate: Comprova investigates suspicious content that has gone viral about the covid-19 pandemic, public policies of the federal government and presidential elections. Since the beginning of the health crisis, false and misleading content has been circulating on apps and social networks, sometimes questioning preventive measures against the disease, such as vaccine, isolation and mask, or suggesting drugs that are ineffective to fight the virus.

Misinformation is a health risk because it leads many people to stop protecting themselves because they believe in invented content.

Other checks on the topic: Even after two years of pandemic, misinformation about Covid-19 persists. Recently, Comprova showed that masks help protect against transmission and contamination by the coronavirus to clarify a misleading post on Twitter and pointed out that the statements that Brazil was chosen by the WHO as one of the three countries that best acted in the pandemic and which mRNA vaccines cause covid.

This content was investigated by A Gazeta, CNN Brasil and Correio do Estado. The investigation was verified (reviewed) by Estado de S. Paulo, Band News FM, O Dia, SBT and SBT News. The check was published on the Comprova Project website on April 20, 2022.