From Texas Horses to Disastrous Marriage to Johnny Depp: The Amber Heard Story

These days, the name of Amber Heard it’s in the headlines — physical and digital — of almost every media outlet. The 36-year-old actress is being sued by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, for defamation. The trial, which is being broadcast live, became super media, with accusations from both sides, secret recordings made by both and an open war between two former lovers.

The lawsuit was filed by Depp after Amber Heard signed an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018, in which she reported on her alleged experience as a victim of domestic violence. The actor demands compensation of 50 million dollars (the equivalent of 46 million euros).

Despite never mentioning Depp’s name, the actor’s lawyers say it’s clear that the allegations concern her ex-husband, and that it has affected his reputation and career. Before the article, Amber Heard had already publicly accused Johnny Depp of assaulting and strangling her in violent and volatile episodes. In turn, the actor has witnessed and shown evidence that supports the theory that he was the real victim in that relationship.

What many people may not know is the story of Amber Heard. She was born in Austin, Texas, the daughter of Patricia Paige (an Internet researcher) and David Clinton Heard (who owned a small construction company). Amber has a younger sister, Whitney, and grew up in a working-class Catholic family on the outskirts of town.

He had a childhood very connected to horses, hunting and fishing., activities he used to do with his father. From an early age, he began to participate in beauty contests, despite his parent’s disagreement — he collected funds from small businesses to finance promotional material. Currently, she does not support “the objectification” of those contests, she revealed in a interview to “Glamour”.

She was raised in a conservative environment and attended a Catholic school where students could protest in front of abortion clinics to earn credits to avoid doing the many hours of community service required of them. Things changed around age 16, when her best friend died suddenly in a car accident. She became, as she described in the same interview, a “stubborn bisexual and vegan atheist”. “I had a few things to rebel against,” she said, adding that she was fed up with “conservative, godly Texas.”

At 17, he dropped out of high school — which he only finished later — to move to Los Angeles. It was the classic trajectory of a young woman who gave her all to get to Hollywood and do castings for every role she could get. Her look would have been fundamental to start participating in projects – Amber Heard had also done some work as a model.

“I applied for everything from ‘rapariga gira 3’ to ‘party for the daughter to say goodbye to college’”, he said, referring to the roles of extra he was running for, which had practically no lines. “She would walk around, often on the bus, and change outfits in the back seat.”

Appeared in two music videos, those for the songs “There Goes My Life” (by Kenny Chesney) and “I Wasn’t Prepared” (by Eisley). She had small roles in the series “Jack & Bobby”, “The Mountain” and “The OC”. And he made his film debut in 2004, in the sports drama “Friday Night Lights”. Since then, he has been climbing the pulse, little by little, playing small roles in various projects.

His first starring role came in 2006, in the thriller “Deadly Seduction”, which premiered at the prestigious Toronto film festival — although it took a long time to reach the commercial circuit. But it wasn’t until 2008 that Amber Heard started to become a household name (and face) in Hollywood.

That year he participated in “High Stone” and “Until the last combat”, films that were huge box office successes. At the time, she was dating photographer Tasya van Ree. In 2009, Heard was arrested in Washington for domestic violence., after allegedly grabbing and hitting his girlfriend’s arm. She was never formally charged.

The case only became public during the Johnny Depp divorce proceedings in 2016. After the revelation, Tasya van Ree issued a statement saying that Amber Heard had been “wrongly” accused and that the incident had been “misinterpreted and overly sensationalized. Later in 2018, Amber Heard told Porter magazine that she had been advised not to come out as bisexual, as she could see her career jeopardized. “Everyone said that no other working actress has come out as bisexual — I was told she was going to lose everything. She was scared to death, but the truth is the only sustainable thing.”

Afterwards, he participated in projects such as “A Family with Etiquette”, “Hellish Destiny” and “The Rum Diary”, where he met Johnny Depp — he was in love with the actor in this story. Depp and Heard started a relationship around 2012 and got married in 2015, and the marriage only lasted 15 months.

At this stage, he participated in films such as “Paranoia”, “Machete Kills”, “Magic Mike XXL” or “The Danish Girl”. She was also one of the celebrities who fell victim, in 2014, to a mass release of intimate photographs.

In 2017, her popularity grew when playing Mera, a superheroine from the DC Comics universe. She played the role in the movies “Justice League” and “Aquaman” — in addition to having entered, of course, the director’s cut from the director Zack Snyder of “Justice League”. In this trial with Johnny Depp, it was confirmed that Amber Heard was almost fired from the “Aquaman” sequel, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” (which will debut in 2023), due to lack of chemistry with protagonist Jason Momoa. It was one of many side issues referred to in court.

According to a psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s lawyers, who He gave In her testimony, Amber Heard suffers from personality disorders that cause “extreme behaviors”. Johnny Depp accused his ex-wife of feeling the need for violence, of having refused a “peaceful solution”and to have changed the personality about a year and a half after they started the relationship.

After Johnny Depp, she even dated billionaire Elon Musk for about a year, until early 2018. In 2021, she was the mother of Oonagh Paige Heard, using a surrogate. Over the years she has been an ambassador for several brands and an active voice in the fight for various social rights, from LGBTQI+ causes to human rights campaigns promoted by the UN. Her activism is not new – from her early days in Los Angeles, she began working in “children’s hospitals, special schools and disadvantaged kids”, such as described to “Porter”.

“I belong to the real world”, he concluded. “And I’ve lived through real hell. Every day I wake up and make the decision to turn everything I’ve been through into something good. I have to channel it somewhere, even when rocks are thrown at me.”

