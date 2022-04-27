Futures Ibovespa rises almost 2% in morning of truce in the markets; dollar advances and resumes the level of R$ 5

The futures Ibovespa operates higher in the first trades this Wednesday (27), following the recovery movement abroad. Thus, the Brazilian stock exchange may today interrupt a sequence of seven consecutive sessions down, even if the news is not so positive, especially abroad.

Here, the preview of April inflation accelerated to 1.73%, the highest for the month since 1995. Even so, the IPCA-15 came in below expectations (the Refinitiv consensus projected a monthly rise of 1.85% and an annual rise of 12.16%).

Concerns about escalating global inflation hang over the market, while there are fears of a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy: China. The market monitors the advance of Covid-19 cases in the country and is afraid of new ones lockdowns that could harm not only Chinese demand, but the entire global supply chain, as happened during the pandemic.

It’s a fear that is pushing oil prices down today, even as earlier quotes resonated with cutting Russian gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. The barrel of Brent, a benchmark for Petrobras’ price formation, dropped 0.07%, to US$ 104.92. It remains to be seen what the impact of this will be on the oil companies, shares that are important to the Brazilian stock exchange.

Iron ore, on the other hand, recovered and rose 2.61% in the latest trades on the Dalian Stock Exchange. The performance brings a positive outlook for Vale’s shares (VALE3) – the company will release the results for the first quarter of 2022 after the market closes.

At 9:21 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa futures for June rose 1.89% to 111,350 points.

The commercial dollar returns to the level of R$ 5 in the first trades of the day, rising another 0.52%, to R$ 5.015 in the purchase and R$ 5.015 in the sale. The US currency is also gaining strength against other currencies around the world, with the expectation of higher interest rates in the US.

Here, future interest rates fell after the release of the IPCA-15 lower than expected (despite the record level): DIF23, -0.11 pp, at 12.90%; DIF25, -0.15 pp, at 11.98%; DIF27, -0.11 pp, at 11.85%; DIF29, -0.09 pp, at 11.98%.

In New York, the corporate balance sheet season is in full swing, with the results of big techs like Amazon and Apple on the radar. Companies have reported mixed results so far. Dow Jones futures rose 0.7%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rose 0.45% and 0.32%, respectively.

European stocks soar on commodity stocks after Russian energy company Gazprom suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for failing to pay for fuel in rubles as required. The cut is considered the heaviest measure adopted by the Russians so far in response to the sanctions the country has suffered for invading Ukraine.

The euro loses strength and is trading at its weakest level since 2017 against the dollar. The American currency appreciates 4.3% in April, against the European currency – it is the best month for the dollar since January 2015. The strengthening comes from the expectation of higher interest rates in the US, which increases demand for the currency. for the purchase of US treasury bonds.

