Gabriel Jesus has the best average of minutes per goal among Brazilians in the history of the Champions League | Champions League
After scoring four times against Watford over the weekend, Gabriel Jesus was a surprise in Manchester City’s lineup for the first game of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. The forward lived up to Guardiola’s expectations and scored one of the goals in the 4-3 victory (see video above).
It was the 12th ball in the net of the season, the fourth in the Champions League. Among the Brazilians in the current edition, only Firmino, from Liverpool, has more: five.
Jesus’ season is not one of the best goalscoring season in England – there were even rumors that he could leave City in the next window. But the goal last Tuesday served to confirm the sequence as the Spanish team’s tormentor – three games and three goals – and define an excellent average in the Champions.
Gabriel Jesus reached 20 goals in 37 games for the competition, in five disputed editions. That gives him the best average minutes per goal among Brazilians – who have played at least 10 games – in the history of the Champions League. The numbers are from the sports data company Opta.
The 25-year-old forward has so far needed 106 minutes for every goal he has scored in Europe’s top continental competition. See below the comparison with other great Brazilian names:
Minutes per goal in the Champions League*
|Player
|clubs
|goals scored
|games played
|minutes in the field
|Average (minutes/goal)
|Gabriel Jesus
|Manchester City
|20
|37
|2125
|106.25
|Romario
|PSV and Barcelona
|16
|26
|2284
|142.75
|Neymar
|Barcelona and PSG
|41
|75
|6370
|155.36
|Ronaldo
|Internazionale and Real Madrid
|14
|40
|2911
|207.9
|Ronaldinho Gaucho
|Barcelona and Milan
|18
|47
|3889
|216.05
|Rivaldo
|Barcelona, Milan and Olympiacos
|27
|73
|5872
|217.48
|Kaka
|Milan and Real Madrid
|30
|86
|6585
|219.5
*obs.: no playoff games were counted before the group stage
Gabriel Jesus celebrates a goal against Real Madrid, the third in three games in the Champions League – Photo: Reuters
Victims of Gabriel Jesus in the Champions:
- Shakhtar Donetsk: 4 goals
- Dinamo Zagreb and Real Madrid: 3 goals
- Paris Saint-Germain, Club Brugge, RB Leipzig, Basel, Liverpool, Napoli, Feyenoord, Schalke 04, Olympiacos and Borussia Mönchengladbach: 1 goal