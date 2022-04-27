Sports

Gabriel Jesus has the best average of minutes per goal among Brazilians in the history of the Champions League | Champions League

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 2 minutes read

After scoring four times against Watford over the weekend, Gabriel Jesus was a surprise in Manchester City’s lineup for the first game of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. The forward lived up to Guardiola’s expectations and scored one of the goals in the 4-3 victory (see video above).

+ See the Champions League table

It was the 12th ball in the net of the season, the fourth in the Champions League. Among the Brazilians in the current edition, only Firmino, from Liverpool, has more: five.

Jesus’ season is not one of the best goalscoring season in England – there were even rumors that he could leave City in the next window. But the goal last Tuesday served to confirm the sequence as the Spanish team’s tormentor – three games and three goals – and define an excellent average in the Champions.

Gabriel Jesus reached 20 goals in 37 games for the competition, in five disputed editions. That gives him the best average minutes per goal among Brazilians – who have played at least 10 games – in the history of the Champions League. The numbers are from the sports data company Opta.

The 25-year-old forward has so far needed 106 minutes for every goal he has scored in Europe’s top continental competition. See below the comparison with other great Brazilian names:

Minutes per goal in the Champions League*

Player clubs goals scored games played minutes in the field Average (minutes/goal)
Gabriel Jesus Manchester City 20 37 2125 106.25
Romario PSV and Barcelona 16 26 2284 142.75
Neymar Barcelona and PSG 41 75 6370 155.36
Ronaldo Internazionale and Real Madrid 14 40 2911 207.9
Ronaldinho Gaucho Barcelona and Milan 18 47 3889 216.05
Rivaldo Barcelona, ​​Milan and Olympiacos 27 73 5872 217.48
Kaka Milan and Real Madrid 30 86 6585 219.5

*obs.: no playoff games were counted before the group stage

Gabriel Jesus celebrates a goal against Real Madrid, the third in three games in the Champions League – Photo: Reuters

Victims of Gabriel Jesus in the Champions:

  • Shakhtar Donetsk: 4 goals
  • Dinamo Zagreb and Real Madrid: 3 goals
  • Paris Saint-Germain, Club Brugge, RB Leipzig, Basel, Liverpool, Napoli, Feyenoord, Schalke 04, Olympiacos and Borussia Mönchengladbach: 1 goal

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Forward makes a bizarre Olympic goal in the Sudamericana; watch

3 weeks ago

Bellator champion vows to defend Ukraine “as he can” | combat

February 27, 2022

At Pedrocão, Brazil dominates Uruguay and wins third in a row in the qualifiers | basketball

February 26, 2022

UFC 272: Renato Moicano replaces Fiziev and faces Rafael dos Anjos | combat

March 1, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button