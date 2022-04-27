Gafe: Vampeta reveals live betrayal of Nonato, idol of Bahia

Former player Vampeta is already known for the hilarious stories he lived in the world of football. And, normally, he recalls the moments without identifying those involved. But he ended up making a slip and, when he told about the betrayal of a colleague from the time of Goiás, he ended up delivering the protagonist: Nonato, idol of Bahia.

The gaffe happened during the Bate Ponto program, on Jovem Pan radio, and provoked laughter from presenter Tiago Asmar and commentators Mauro Cézar Pereira, Wanderley Nogueira, Bruno Prado and Giovani Chacon.

Vampeta began the story by recalling the period he played for Goiás, between 2006 and 2007. “I lived in an apart hotel in Praça Tamandaré, in Goiânia. I can’t give the names, but there was a striker who lived with his family in the same apartment. hotel with me, apartment on the front….”, he said.

The former midfielder then said that the team was off on a Sunday, and he arranged to have lunch with his wife and two daughters. But the colleague looked for him and asked to take him somewhere.

“He arrives and says ‘I don’t know how to drive, take me there somewhere’. I say: ‘But you don’t know anything about Goiânia’. He: ‘Take me there, I have to do business’. He’s married, with I took two children. I took them. I arrive at a house, full of parties, his engagement. I said: ‘What’s it like? You’re married…’ ‘And you’re still going to be the best man at my wedding, sit here'”.

Vampeta said she stayed at the party, and even spoke a few words from the Bible at the celebration. But being late for lunch infuriated his wife and daughters.

“I made up a story that Marcelo Ramos had been hired by Goiás. Lie. ‘The guy was hired by Goiás, we played together in Holland and the board asked me to meet the guy at the airport. 4 o’clock in the afternoon at home’. It relieved”, he said, imitating the conversation he had with his wife at the time.

But, according to Vampeta, a few days later, a coincidence happened: Nonato’s then wife was in a beauty salon that belonged to the mother of the ex-striker’s fiancée.

“Beauty salon is wonderful to have gossip. The owner of the salon said: ‘I’m so happy that my daughter got engaged this weekend with a player from Goiás’. And there were my ex-wife and the guy’s wife. it has 7.5 billion inhabitants, it could be anywhere… The two of them ‘Who did your daughter get engaged to?’ ‘She got engaged to so-and-so and the best man is Vampeta’,” she said.

It was then that, accidentally, the former midfielder gave up who the player he was talking about was. “I get home, the kids are packed, the woman: ‘Where were you on Sunday?’. ‘Sunday, I went to pick up Marcelo Ramos’ ‘You liar. Sunday, you were at Nonato’s engagement. Nonato is married ‘” said Vampeta, who soon realized the faux pas.

“I delivered the guy, f****. He separated from his wife and is married to his fiancée to this day. Mine went to the f****ck’s house. I didn’t want to give his name, see how good it is lie. Speak the truth?”.

Despite being ‘delivered’ by his friend, Nonato seems to have taken the revelation in a good way. The following day, the Bahia idol sent an audio to the program and gave his version of the story.

“I didn’t even remember this review. It was one of the best things I did there. We live very well, Vanessa and I. I have two children with her. Top of the line. You [Vampeta] helped me. I didn’t know anyone, her family. I said ‘You have to go with me. It’s a good review’. People from the world have to have a story to tell”, said Nonato.