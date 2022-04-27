Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman Confirmed In The Movie

Description of the scene released at the event revealed the heroine’s participation

After the success of Shazamit didn’t take long for the sequel to the hero’s saga in the cinematic universe of A.D was confirmed. The film arrives later this year and, as time passes, new information is reaching the fans. This time the Warner Bros. revealed some scenes from the feature in the CinemaCon 2022 and, according to descriptions by those who were present, the Wonder Woman appears in the plot.

According to information from Screen Rant, in one of these images presented at the event, the hero appeared, which gives the film its title and is played by the actor. Zachary Leviand Wonder Woman from Gal Gadot.

The clip in question showed the two characters at a dinner in Parisat France, which ends abruptly after the heroine says that “cannot commit”. The descriptions even say that before Wonder Woman leaves, she turns and looks at Shazam, but finds only the wizard. Merlin in your place.

Some rumors about the presence of Gadot’s character in Shazam 2 been circulating since December 2021. In addition, there is also speculation that the amazon may appear in other DC productions in theaters, such as The Flash (via CBR).

Shazam! Gods Fury is scheduled to premiere on the day December 16th.

