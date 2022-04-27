games in the collection will be removed from stores

SEGA announced on Tuesday (26), the removal of games present in Sonic Origins from digital stores. As of May 20, the five games in the catalog cannot be obtained individually on any platforms, with the exception of Sega Ages and Sega Genesis/Mega Drive for Nintendo Switch.

Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Sonic & Knuckles and Sonic CD, games included in the new collection, are available for purchase in select markets. This means that, until the second half of May, those interested in purchasing the titles will have access to versions without the remaster upgrades.

Sonic Origins will be released on June 23 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Controversy over Sonic Origins advertising

The Sonic Origins announcement was accompanied by controversial advertising, which featured additional content in two base game items and three expansions. However, what was supposed to be a SEGA asset became a meme and caused confusion on the web, with gamers criticizing the prices of products and studios like Devolver Digital taking advantage to promote their projects. Click here to learn more.