Business

Gasoline price rises for the 2nd week in a row and hits a new record in the country | Economy

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read

The price of gasoline rose for the second week in a row and reached a new record at gas stations, data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) show.

The average price of a liter of gasoline in the country stood at R$7,270 in the week between April 17th and 23rd, which represents an increase of 0.70% compared to the previous week. This is the highest nominal value paid by consumers since the ANP started to carry out a weekly price survey in 2004.

  • Share on WhatsApp
  • Share on Telegram

The peak until then had been registered in the week between the 13th and 19th of March (R$ 7,267 per liter), after the strong price readjustment announced by Petrobras.

THE The highest price found in the more than 5 thousand stations surveyed was R$ 8,599 per liter. Until then, the maximum found by the research had been R$ 8,499 a liter. The lowest value found was R$ 6,190.

Ethanol and diesel also went up at the pumps. See chart below:

The rise in fuel prices comes amid a sharp rise in international oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine, impacted by limited supply in the face of world demand for energy.

Since 2016, Petrobras has adopted the so-called PPI (Import Parity Price), after years of practicing controlled prices, especially during the Dilma Rousseff government. Price control was a way of mitigating inflation, but it caused great damage to the oil company.

Under the current pricing policy, prices charged at refineries are guided by fluctuations in the price of a barrel of oil on the international market and the exchange rate.

Gas, gasoline and ethanol prices soar in April

Gas, gasoline and ethanol prices soar in April

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Stone shares soar 42% in NY and company gains US$ 1.26 billion in post-earnings session; rival PagSeguro jumps 22.5%

March 19, 2022

Brazilian real interest only loses to Russia after raising the Selic to 11.75%

March 17, 2022

Bolsonaro sanctions bill that provides for a single ICMS on fuels

March 12, 2022

José Mauro Coelho is elected president of Petrobras; possession takes place today

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button