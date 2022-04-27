Gasoline price rises for the 2nd week in a row and hits a new record in the country | Economy

The price of gasoline rose for the second week in a row and reached a new record at gas stations, data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) show.

The average price of a liter of gasoline in the country stood at R$7,270 in the week between April 17th and 23rd, which represents an increase of 0.70% compared to the previous week. This is the highest nominal value paid by consumers since the ANP started to carry out a weekly price survey in 2004.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The peak until then had been registered in the week between the 13th and 19th of March (R$ 7,267 per liter), after the strong price readjustment announced by Petrobras.

THE The highest price found in the more than 5 thousand stations surveyed was R$ 8,599 per liter. Until then, the maximum found by the research had been R$ 8,499 a liter. The lowest value found was R$ 6,190.

Ethanol and diesel also went up at the pumps. See chart below:

The rise in fuel prices comes amid a sharp rise in international oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine, impacted by limited supply in the face of world demand for energy.

Since 2016, Petrobras has adopted the so-called PPI (Import Parity Price), after years of practicing controlled prices, especially during the Dilma Rousseff government. Price control was a way of mitigating inflation, but it caused great damage to the oil company.

Under the current pricing policy, prices charged at refineries are guided by fluctuations in the price of a barrel of oil on the international market and the exchange rate.