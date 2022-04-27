Gazprom cuts gas to Poland and Bulgaria. UK has imported 1.9 million barrels of Russian oil since the start of the war – Observer

State point. What happened during the night and dawn?

Australia will send weapons to Ukraine — six M777 Howitzer cannons and ammunition — to reinforce the European country’s response to the Russian invasion. The information was given in a press release. In that official briefing note, the shipment of weapons is described as “additional military aid” to Ukraine to deal with “the brutal, relentless and illegal invasion of Russia”.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, says that Ukraine is “strengthening” militarily. Reporting on a meeting that took place yesterday [terça-feira] with 40 defense ministers, in which officials from the US and allied countries promised to send more heavy weapons to Ukraine, Podolyak gives “bad news” for Russia: if its objective was to “demilitarize” the neighboring country, it is achieving the opposite.

In Russia, authorities in Belgorod — a region close to the border with Ukraine — reported that explosions during the dawn, which would have been provoked (say) by Ukrainian forces. A weapons and ammunition storage depot will have been hit. This is not the first report of alleged Ukrainian attacks in the region, which is considered a “hub” for supplying material (in particular, fuel) to Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

In yet another update from the British Government to the evolution of the war in Ukraine, made (daily) from data obtained by the United Kingdom’s intelligence services, the authorities indicate that Ukraine continues to have a significant control of your airspace, especially in the northern and western regions of the country. The British Defense Ministry also accuses Russian forces of using “free-fall bombs” in Mariupola type of weapon that increases the risk of civilian casualties.

The UK government announced that it would ban oil imports from Russia, but it has spent around €260 million on Russian oil since the start of the war. The figures are quoted by the British newspaper The Telegraph, which details that since the beginning of the war the British government has already purchased 1.9 million barrels of Russian oil.

The President of the European Parliament (EP), Roberta Metsola, defended a “total embargo” by the European Union (EU) on Russian oil, gas and coaldue to the war in Ukraine, considering that European support for Kiev “is still not enough”.

the company of drones DJI Technology Co has announced that it will temporarily suspend its business in Russia and Ukraine. This is the first major Chinese company to stop sales to Russia since the start of the war in February. The producer’s objective drones is to ensure that its products are not used in combat between the two countries.

Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselski has called on authorities in Moldova and Ukraine to “preserve the peace” after a series of explosions in Tiraspol, capital of the pro-Russian breakaway Moldovan region. Krasnoselski appealed to the Moldovan government to “not succumb to provocations” and not to allow the country to “be dragged” into an aggression against Transnistria, according to the Russian agency Interfax.