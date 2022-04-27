Girl lived for months with thousands of lice on her head; watch video

Rachel Marouna hairdresser at Australia, shared on her TikTok account the head record of a 12-year-old girl who for months had to deal with a head lice infestation. Let’s see all the details below.

Explaining better about the little girl’s story, Rachel said that the entire process, until the total removal of the insects, took approximately 6 months. She also clarified that the child has a certain disability — unspecified — which would make it difficult for parents to provide frequent care.

And, although for many the “easy” way was to shave the little girl’s hair, whose identity was preserved, Maroun reinforced that they did not do it at the request of the parents and the little girl due to the size of the wires.

“Normally this case would have been better resolved by shaving off her hair, but for a 12-year-old girl who was basically a Rapunzel, they didn’t want to do that.”

More details of the ‘treatment’ on the girl’s head

In her statement, the hairdresser shared more information about the care taken: “I spent about three hours on each date ‘combing’ her hair. There were some places I couldn’t even get close during the first treatment. […] Above her ear was full of eggs and they had caused her hair to be stuck in a sticky mass. […] We took our time and chose what made her comfortable and we did it.”reported the professional.

Finally, after the three sessions, they finally managed to eliminate all the lice from the child’s head.

See below the video that resonated and that already has more than 24 million views. (If you can’t see it, just access the link).