GM announces Corvette with hybrid and electric powertrains for 2023

Through a video on its networks, General Motors confirmed that it will launch a new version of the Corvette next year. However, it will not be like the usual eighth generation ones, with a V8 mid-engine and up to 679 hp. The model in question will have hybrid and electric drive units.

Promised for the end of next year, the model should arrive as a hybrid and then have a 100% electric version launched.

THE UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and curiosities about the automotive universe.

The video shows the car riding the craft, in what appears to be a test in cold temperatures. In it, it is possible to see him walking at high speed and it is also possible to see that this Corvette has all-wheel drive – unlike what we know at the moment, which is only available in rear-wheel drive.

According to the president of GM, Mark Reuss, the platform used for the model should be Ultium – used so far in SUVs and pickup trucks. Therefore, it is not yet known whether future models with electric and hybrid engines will have the same shape as the current Corvette C8.

In the video the car has a camouflaged scheme, however it appears to have the same shape as the current model.

Check out:

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.