Government eliminates tax on medicine for the treatment of Covid-19 – News

The federal government has zeroed the Import Tax rate on the drug Baricitinib, used to treat Covid-19. The drug was already used in cases of rheumatoid arthritis and atopic dermatitis, and was the first approved by Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System) to be incorporated into the SUS (Unified Health System) in the treatment of Covid.

The drug tax exemption is published in the Official Gazette this Wednesday (27). The use of Baricitinib in cases of coronavirus infection was approved on April 1. According to Conitec, the drug will be made available for the treatment of hospitalized adult patients.



Read also: New study shows ineffectiveness of ivermectin in the treatment of Covid-19

The studies analyzed by the commission point out that the use of the drug can contribute to a significant reduction in deaths from Covid-19 of hospitalized adult patients who require oxygen by mask or nasal catheter, or who require high flow oxygen or non-invasive ventilation. .





According to pharmaceutical Eli Lilly, responsible for the manufacture of the drug, Baricitinib reduces the mortality of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 by up to 38%. The data is from a clinical study carried out in several countries, including Brazil, which evaluated the use of 4 mg of the drug compared to placebo.

The recommended administration of the drug should be done with a 4 mg tablet, once a day, for 14 days or until the patient is discharged from hospital. According to the laboratory, the use of baricitinib to treat Covid-19 is authorized in 15 countries, including Brazil.