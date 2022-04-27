Government mobile app allows digital signature of documents

This week, the Ministry of Economy gave the information that public documents will be able to be digitally signed. The virtual subscription platform is free and available for use on smartphones through the federal government app (Gov.br). The service was already in operation via computer, but now it extends to cell phones. You can digitally sign documents wherever you are.

Citizen can sign through smartphones: see the documents

Some documents are available for digital signature through smartphones. Among them, those related to the opening of companies and startups, transfer of vehicles and proof of real offender for traffic fines stand out.

According to the government itself, “these are some of the best examples. In practice, any document that requires a signature equivalent to the authenticated document can be signed electronically on Gov.br”. The digital signature of official documents makes life easier for many citizens, given the practicality and agility of the process.

Digital signature of documents has legal validity

It is worth noting that the validity of the digital signature by the gov.br platform is valid as any other authenticated document. To carry out the process, it is necessary to download the app on your cell phone and obtain silver or gold level access within the system.

The level of access can be increased through the taxpayer’s internet banking, for example. There are other modes that use biometrics and information from other platforms integrated with the federal government.

In all, 9 financial institutions are integrated with gov.br: Banco do Brasil, Caixa, Banrisul, BRB, Bradesco, Sicoob, Santander, Itaú and Agibank. All these banks can be integrated into the platform and facilitate account access with the required level of security.

Then, just search within the app to digitally sign the documents. It is important to emphasize that the digital signature is just another tool to speed up the process. Other forms of traditional authentication are still valid as usual.