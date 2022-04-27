Grêmio ‘comes out of inertia’ to renew defender Kannemann’s contract and player’s will is exposed

Defensor is one of the current idols of Grêmio fans and has piled up titles in recent seasons at Arena

Defender Walter Kannemann, idol of the crowd Guildhas not yet entered the field in 2022. After relegation to Serie B, at the end of 2021, the defender underwent surgery on his hip, a procedure that was postponed due to the bad campaign of the Clube gaúcho in the Brasileirão. The Argentine had been teaming up with Geromel to avoid the fall, but without success.

Although it cannot play all 38 rounds of the second division, the athlete must return to the field at the end of May, forecast more optimistic than the first diagnoses, which pointed to the return of Kannemann to the team around June. The information is from the website UOL Sport.

Regarding the Argentine’s relationship with Grêmio, the current contract expires in December, at the end of the season. At 31 years of age, the defender would not have been sought after to sign a renewal with Tricolor. However, according to profile information Soccer News Gremioon twitter, states that the parties talk with a view to permanence.

Exclusive: Grêmio and Kannemann are in talks to renew their contract. Talks are still at an early stage. But both the defender and Grêmio want to renew. �� Photo / Lucas Uebel pic.twitter.com/rMvFOX3tvV — Soccer News Gremio (@SoccerGremio)

April 26, 2022

The negotiations would be in a first phase, still far from an outcome. But the information is good for the Grêmio fans: both the Gaucho Club and the idol would be walking on the same paththat is, both want the contract renovation. The time of a new bond has not yet been announced.