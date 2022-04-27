“Grey’s Anatomy”: Actor Leaves Cast After Three Years

The actor Michael Flood, The Doctor. Cormac Hayes of “Grey’s Anatomy“, is saying goodbye to the series. The website Deadline announced that his final appearance will be in the episode that will air next week in the United States. Hayes was a series regular on the show for three straight seasons.

spoiler alert

According to Deadline, Dr. Cormac Hayes will deliver his letter of resignation to Dr. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) saying that he wants to return to Ireland to spend more time with his children. This was the option chosen by the writers.

When Michael Flood entered the series, the promise was that his character would make a romantic pair with the protagonist Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo). This did not happened. Plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the actor may have been dissatisfied with the direction of the character.

The 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” is already confirmed.

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo doesn’t see “Grey’s Anatomy”

The protagonist of “Grey’s Anatomy” Ellen Pompeo admitted that he has not watched most episodes of the series. She said, in the most recent episode of her podcast, that she only saw a little bit of the series when she accepted the challenge to direct a few episodes.

“I didn’t really see most. I watched some. The few times I directed it, I went back and watched some old episodes. My intention is always to keep the spirit of the early days. That’s really the hard work: trying to keep that DNA, which is hard but at least gives us a goal to fight for.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” has already had 18 seasons and has 392 episodes. Ellen Pompeo she has played the character Meredith Gray since 2005. And she will do it again in 2022. The series has been renewed for a 19th season, despite the actress’ requests that the story be closed.