Guararapes (GUAR3), owner of Riachuelo, launches FANLAB, the group’s new geek brand

Guararapes (GUAR3), owner of the Riachuelo brand, launched a new business front of Riachuelo dedicated to the geek audience, FANLAB, which will have an independent operation, both in the physical and digital environments, with a dedicated e-commerce. It is already born within an omnichannel ecosystem and integrated with fashion, lifestyle and financial services solutions.

Currently, the group’s retailer is recognized as the largest licensee in the market, and has already had special collections with major franchises such as Harry Potter, Marvel, DC, Looney Tunes, Sex And The City, Free Fire, PKXD and others in its portfolio.

The new brand will also bring new licenses, in addition to products ranging from clothing and accessories to collectibles, home decor, home fashion and pet worlds from many of these universes, in order to meet the different lifestyles of its customers.

The first stores will open in the first half of this year, at Shopping Anália Franco, scheduled to open on May 25, and at MorumbiShopping, both located in São Paulo.

